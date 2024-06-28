Authentication vs. authorization: What’s the difference?

Authentication and authorization are related but distinct processes in an organization’s identity and access management (IAM) system. Authentication verifies a user’s identity. Authorization gives the user the right level of access to system resources.

The authentication process relies on credentials, such as passwords or fingerprint scans, that users present to prove they are who they claim to be.

The authorization process relies on user permissions that outline what each user can do within a particular resource or network. For example, permissions in a file system might dictate whether a user can create, read, update or delete files.

Authentication and authorization processes apply to both human and nonhuman users, such as devices, automated workloads and web apps. A single IAM system might handle both authentication and authorization, or the processes might be handled by separate systems working in concert.

Authentication is usually a prerequisite for authorization. A system must know who a user is before it can grant that user access to anything.

Identity-based attacks, in which hackers hijack valid user accounts and abuse their access rights, are on the rise. According to the IBM X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index, these attacks are the most common way that threat actors sneak into networks, accounting for 30% of all cyberattacks.

Authentication and authorization work together to enforce secure access controls and thwart data breaches. Strong authentication processes make it harder for hackers to take over user accounts. Strong authorization limits the damage hackers can do with those accounts.