What are security controls?

Systems of security controls, including the processes and documentation defining the implementation and ongoing management of these controls, are referred to as frameworks or standards.

Frameworks enable an organization to consistently manage security controls across different types of assets according to a generally accepted and tested methodology. Some of the best-known frameworks and standards include:

National Institute of Standards and Technology Cyber Security Framework

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) created a voluntary framework in 2014 to provide organizations with guidance on how to prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks. The assessment methods and procedures determine whether an organization’s security controls are implemented correctly and operate as intended. They make sure that these controls produce the desired outcome, meeting the organization's security requirements. The NIST framework is consistently updated to keep pace with cybersecurity advances.

Center for Internet Security controls

The Center for Internet Security (CIS) developed a list of high-priority defensive actions that provide a “must-do, do-first” starting point for every enterprise looking to prevent cyberattacks. According to the SANS Institute, which developed the CIS controls, “CIS controls are effective because they are derived from the most common attack patterns highlighted in the leading threat reports and vetted across a very broad community of government and industry practitioners.”

Organizations can refer to these and other frameworks to develop their own security framework and IT security policies. A well-developed framework helps make sure that an organization:

Enforces IT security policies through security controls

Educates employees and users about security guidelines

Meets industry and compliance regulations

Achieves operational efficiency across security controls

Continually assesses risks and addresses them through security controls

A security solution is only as strong as its weakest link. Therefore, you should consider multiple layers of security controls, also known as a defense-in-depth strategy, to implement security controls across identity and access management, data, applications, network or server infrastructure, physical security and security intelligence.