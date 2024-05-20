What is a data marketplace?

While data marketplaces are largely external-facing, there are also internal marketplaces or data exchanges, which can focus on internal and external data sharing to provide a centralized platform for an organization’s data needs. Advanced search and filtering features help users find relevant data that is tailored to their specific requirements. Typically hosted on cloud services, these platforms allow data producers to easily upload their datasets.

Historically, requesting that access to external data involved reaching out to multiple providers, negotiating contracts and managing complex data transfers. The surge in big data has rendered data marketplaces a necessity for modern businesses looking to make data more accessible and usable for innovation. Organizations across various industries understand that the data they collect and generate is not just a byproduct of operations but a valuable asset that can be used to gain competitive advantages.

Companies use data to maintain and expand their market positions. For instance, large retail chains use data to manage inventory more efficiently, predict sales trends and optimize logistics. Technology giants analyze user data to improve product features and target advertising more effectively. As machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities mature, organizations' internal data is not sufficient to build accurate and relevant models, driving the need for access to external data.

This external data comes from sharing ecosystems like open-data government programs, smart cities’ sensor data, urban data exchanges, and third-party commercial data providers. The emergence of data marketplaces gives organizations access to the data necessary for informed decision-making, enhanced business intelligence, and the application of AI and ML models.