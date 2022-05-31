What is data lineage?

Companies today have an increasing need for real-time insights, but those findings hinge on an understanding of the data and its journey throughout the pipeline. Some of the ways that teams can leverage end-to-end data lineage tools to improve workflows include:



Data modeling: To create visual representations of the different data elements and their corresponding linkages within an enterprise, companies must define the underlying data structures that support them. Data lineage helps to model these relationships, illustrating the different dependencies across the data ecosystem. Since data evolves over time, there are always new data sources emerging, new data integrations that need to be made, etc. As a result, the overall data model that businesses use to manage their data also needs to adapt the changing environment. Data lineage helps to accurately reflect these changes over time through data model diagrams, highlighting new or outdated connections or tables. This, in turn, helps analysts and data scientists facilitate valuable and timely analyses as they'll have a better understanding of the data sets.

Data migration: When moving data to a new storage system or onboarding new software, organizations use data migration to understand the locations and lifecycle of the data. Since data lineage provides a view of how this data has progressed through the organization, it assists teams in planning for these system migrations or upgrades, expediting the overall transition to the new storage environment. It also provides teams with the opportunity to clean up the data system, archiving or deleting old, irrelevant data; this, in turn, can improve overall performance of the data system reducing the amount of data that it needs to manage.

Compliance: Data lineage provides a compliance mechanism for auditing, improving risk management, and ensuring data is stored and processed in line with data governance policies and regulations. For example, in 2016, GDPR legislation was created to protect the personal data of people in the European Union and European Economic Area, giving individuals more control of their data. In the United States, individual states, like California, developed policies, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which required businesses to inform consumers about the collection of their data. This type of legislation makes the storage and security of this data a top priority, and without data lineage tools, organizations would find noncompliance issues to be a time-consuming and expensive undertaking.

Impact Analysis: Data lineage tools can provide visibility into the impact of specific business changes, such as any downstream reporting. For example, if the name of a data element changes, data lineage can help leaders understand how many dashboard that might affect and subsequently how many users that access that reporting. It can also help assess the impact of data errors and the exposure across the organization. Data errors can occur for a myriad of reasons, which may erode trust in certain business intelligence reports or data sources, but data lineage tools can help teams trace them to the source, enabling data processing optimizations and communication to respective teams.