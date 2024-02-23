What is data as a product (DaaP)?

As enterprises began to invest in advanced data storage technologies to make data widely accessible and usable for generating business insights and automating decisions, data engineers faced various challenges as the solutions did not scale as intended. Because data was often riddled with errors, incomplete, and not meaningful or truthful—and because they had very little understanding of the source domains that generated this data—engineers struggled to correct what they did not know or understand.

Data engineers recognized the necessity of changing their approach to designing modern distributed architectures. They saw the importance of adopting a new methodology that organizes the architecture around the specific business domains it aims to support. This approach incorporates product thinking to develop a functional and user-friendly self-service data infrastructure.1

Product thinking is about more than the features of a product; it's about creating meaningful solutions that resonate with users and stand out in the market. It's a philosophy that influences every stage of the product development process, from ideation to launch and iteration. Engineers realized that by treating data as a product, they could significantly enhance its use and value within the organization.

In adopting an approach that treats datasets as products, domain teams within specific business areas are created to take charge of managing and disseminating their data across the organization, to better center the user experience for the primary consumers of this data—typically data scientists and engineers.

These domain teams share their data via APIs (Application Programming Interfaces), accompanied by comprehensive documentation, robust testing environments and clear performance indicators.

A successful DaaP must meet the following requirements:

Easily discoverable Addressable Trustworthy Well documented Able to work with other data products Secure

This means that in a DaaP methodology, data must be easy to find, reliable, clear in what it represents, can be integrated with other data and is protected against unauthorized access.

Imagine DaaP is like air travel and every piece of data is an airline traveler: organizations and users need to know where every data point came from, what transformations it underwent and where it’s destined to end up. This is called data lineage and is a crucial element of effective DaaP adoption. By using tools like IBM InfoSphere, AWS Glue or Cloudera Data Hub, organizations can manage metadata and track data journeys to ensure transparency and avoid confusion.

Once each traveler has been properly vetted, they board the plane. Just as the airline needs to ensure the plane is large and sturdy enough to handle the passengers, organizations must use scalable infrastructure to accommodate growing data volumes and multiple access requests. Depending on an organization's specific business needs and market segments, there are a number of cloud-based platforms, open-source solutions and commercial platforms from which organizations can choose.

Now, imagine needing flight information, but the system is down. This breaks trust with travelers and paints an airline as unreliable and ineffective, which is exactly why DaaP tools need to consistently deliver. It’s also why organizations must provide clear plans and reports on data recovery and redundancy.

There is no air travel without security and the same goes for DaaP. Security features such as role-based access control, data encryption and intrusion detection systems protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with regulations like GDPR and HIPAA. Governance practices, including data quality monitoring, cataloging and change management, ensure the organization’s data is reliable and accessible.