What is the modern data stack?

Traditional legacy data stacks (LDS) rely on rigid, on-premises infrastructure that can struggle with scalability, flexibility and real-time processing. In contrast, the MDS offers a cloud-native, modular solution designed to streamline automation, optimize costs and accelerate insights. Perhaps most notably, MDS empowers self-service analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) applications that many companies rely on today.

Data platforms serve as the backbone of modern software development, offering a network of tools and frameworks to build and manage applications efficiently. Think of MDS as the assembly line of digital operations—each component plays a role in moving data seamlessly from collection to analysis. By automating and scaling workflows, MDS ensures that organizations can process, store and use data with precision, driving better decision-making and innovation.

The primary functions of the MDS include: