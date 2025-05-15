What is data quality management?

Data quality management, or DQM, is a collection of practices for enhancing and maintaining the quality of an organization’s data.

As the global production of data continues at a breathtaking pace, effective data quality management helps enterprises avoid low-quality data, which can lead to costly errors and inefficiencies in business processes. With trusted, reliable data at their fingertips, enterprises can unlock valuable insights, achieve better decision-making and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their business operations.

Data quality management includes practices such as data profiling, data cleansing, data validation, data quality monitoring and metadata management. Successful data quality management results in datasets optimized for key dimensions of quality such as accuracy, completeness, consistency, timeliness, uniqueness and validity.

Software solutions can help organizations and data practitioners address data quality issues and create high-quality data pipelines. These tools offer features such as data quality analysis, automated anomaly detection, real-time incident alerts and more.