What is data cleaning?

The goal of data cleaning is to help ensure that data is accurate, complete, consistent and usable for analysis or decision-making. Data cleaning processes work to address common data quality issues such as duplicates, missing values, inconsistencies, syntax errors, irrelevant data and structural errors.

Data cleaning is also a core component of effective data management, which helps ensure that data remains accurate, secure and accessible at every stage of its lifecycle.

High-quality or “clean” data is crucial for effectively adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and automation tools. Organizations can also use AI to help streamline the data cleaning process.