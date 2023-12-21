What is data deduplication?

So, why would a company create duplicate data anyway? There could be one or more of any number of valid reasons, including the following:

An organization or one of its departments may need to repurpose original data, so new data copies are created.

A company might want to retain duplicate copies as part of its backup system in case of a data-loss event.

An organization could find it has kept multiple copies of the same data but stored in different formats.

Another key reason for data duplication is simply because that’s what often occurs in most multidepartment organizations. Data is either regularly created or re-created as an accepted and organic function of doing business within a modern context. Therefore, either data creation or replication is not the actual problem; excessive data proliferation is.

Were there no extra financial burdens that are associated with it, data proliferation might seem to be less of a problem than it is. An organization could opt to store data at various locations within its IT architecture and not care about those redundancies.

But the fact is that a company does incur financial penalties by maintaining a large number of data redundancies in the form of extra storage costs. Organizations that can’t stop creating data redundancies need to allocate more labor and budget to implement new storage solutions and data management, be they based on new hardware purchases or added cloud storage.