What is virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI)?

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is the creation and management of desktop environments and applications that allow employees to work and access applications and services outside the office, in the office, or from a remote location. Virtualization solutions support VDI deployments through creating a virtual compute system — known as virtual machines (VMs) — that allows organizations to run multiple applications and operating systems on a single physical server in a data center. VDI is enabled through hosting a desktop operating system — such as Microsoft Windows Desktop — within VMs that all run on a host server.

By using the desktop operating system hosted on a virtual machine (VM) on a host server, IT managers can deploy their corporate data, applications, and desktops to users in a virtual data center and deliver them as a service via the internet. This is in contrast to traditional PCs, where a user utilizes a physical, portable personal endpoint device from an on-premises location.

When implementing a VDI solution, a connection broker finds a virtual desktop within the resource pool for each employee to connect to when accessing the VDI environment. Examples of connection brokers include Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon Workspaces, Microsoft Azure and Nutanix.

Users can securely connect to their desktop images, like Microsoft Windows, through any device or location. Having the ability to access your applications from anywhere is helpful because it means you don’t need to actually be in the office at your physical desktop with an endpoint machine, and it allows you to BYOD — “bring your own devices” — (including PCs, tablets, or thin client terminals) from wherever is easiest for you.

