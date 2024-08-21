What is virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI)?

There are large changes happening within the work landscape as work from home and hybrid cloud ecosystems are becoming commonplace. With the sprawl of employees and environments, it has become difficult to administer the manageability, security, and infrastructure requirements needed to keep a business running. Due to these challenges, IT leaders are looking for tools that securely ease the management of these environments without breaking the bank. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is that tool.
Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is the creation and management of desktop environments and applications that allow employees to work and access applications and services outside the office, in the office, or from a remote location. Virtualization solutions support VDI deployments through creating a virtual compute system — known as virtual machines (VMs) — that allows organizations to run multiple applications and operating systems on a single physical server in a data center. VDI is enabled through hosting a desktop operating system — such as Microsoft Windows Desktop — within VMs that all run on a host server.
By using the desktop operating system hosted on a virtual machine (VM) on a host server, IT managers can deploy their corporate data, applications, and desktops to users in a virtual data center and deliver them as a service via the internet. This is in contrast to traditional PCs, where a user utilizes a physical, portable personal endpoint device from an on-premises location.
When implementing a VDI solution, a connection broker finds a virtual desktop within the resource pool for each employee to connect to when accessing the VDI environment. Examples of connection brokers include Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon Workspaces, Microsoft Azure and Nutanix.
Users can securely connect to their desktop images, like Microsoft Windows, through any device or location. Having the ability to access your applications from anywhere is helpful because it means you don’t need to actually be in the office at your physical desktop with an endpoint machine, and it allows you to BYOD — “bring your own devices” — (including PCs, tablets, or thin client terminals) from wherever is easiest for you.
For more background on application virtualization solutions and virtualization technology, in general, see the following video and check out the article, “5 Benefits of Virtualization“:
The following are a few of the most important benefits provided by virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI):
VDI is a type of desktop virtualization, as desktop virtualization is an overarching term that cover any technology that separates the desktop and hardware. For a deeper dive into the higher-level category, see “What is Desktop Virtualization?” or watch the following video:
Persistent VDI enables a personalized desktop, as the user connects to the same desktop. This allows users to tailor their desktops, since the changes are saved, turning their virtual desktop environment into a customizable and highly personalized digital workspace.
Non-persistent VDI, on the other hand, is a generic desktop that has a single-use connection, since changes are not saved. The non-persistent VDI approach is ideal for organizations with employees who have a lot of repetitive tasks, as its usually cheaper and easier to manage.
Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is an integral part of many companies’ IT strategy because it allows businesses to reduce their expenses and simplify the management of these systems. The importance of VDI is becoming exponentially accelerated as companies look at enabling a more flexible work landscape because it provides the accessibility, security, scalability, automation and ease of use to implement quickly and effectively.
If you’re looking to build your own VDI environment, you can do so with IBM Cloud IaaS solutions. IBM offers a full-stack cloud platform that includes all the components you’d need to build your own VDI environment, including virtualized compute, network, and storage. You’d need to install and manage the hypervisor yourself in this scenario.
In partnership with VMware, IBM offers customer-managed and partially VMware-managed VDI solutions (with VMware Horizon) and a fully-managed virtual Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solution, delivering desktops and virtualized applications hosted on the IBM Cloud platform.