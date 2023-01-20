What is data profiling?

Data profiling, or data archeology, is the process of reviewing and cleansing data to better understand how it’s structured and maintain data quality standards within an organization.
The main purpose is to gain insight into the quality of the data by using methods to review and summarize it, and then evaluating its condition. The work is typically performed by data engineers who will use a range of business rules and analytical algorithms.
Data profiling evaluates data based on factors such as accuracy, consistency, and timeliness to show if the data is lacking consistency or accuracy or has null values. A result could be something as simple as statistics, such as numbers or values in the form of a column, depending on the data set. Data profiling can be used for projects that involve data warehousing or business intelligence and is even more beneficial for big data. Data profiling can be an important precursor to data processing and data analytics.
Companies integrate software or applications to ensure data sets are prepared appropriately and can be used to the best of their advantage to remove bad data. Specifically, you can determine what sources have or are creating data quality issues, which ultimately affects your overall business operational and financial success. This process will also perform a necessary data quality assessment.
The first step of data profiling is gathering data sources and associated metadata for analysis, which can often lead to the discovery of foreign key relationships. The next steps that follow are meant to clean the data to ensure a unified structure and to eliminate duplication, among other things. Once the data has been cleaned, the data profiling software will return statistics to describe the data set and can include things such as the mean, minimum/maximum value, and frequency. Below, we will outline for you proper data profiling techniques.
While there is overlap with data mining, data profiling has a different goal in mind. What is the difference?
In other words, data profiling is the first of the tools you use to ensure the data is accurate and there are no inaccuracies.
Data profiling should be an essential part of how an organization handles its data and companies should look at it as a key component of data cleaning. It not only can help you understand your data, it can also verify that your data is up to standard statistical measure. A team of analysts can approach data profiling in many different ways, but typically falls into three major categories with the same goal in mind which is to improve the quality of your data and gain a better understanding.
Here are the approaches analysts may use to profile your data:
Generally speaking, there are little to no downfalls when profiling your data. It is one thing when you have a good amount of data, but the quality matters and that’s when data profiling comes into play. When you have standardized data that is precisely formatted it leaves little to no chance for there to be unhappy clients or miscommunication.
The challenges are mostly systemic in nature because if, for instance, your data is not all in one place it makes it very difficult to locate. But with the installment of certain data tools and applications it shouldn’t be an issue and can only benefit a company when it comes to decision-making. Let’s take a closer look at other key benefits and challenges.
Data profiling can offer a high-level overview of data unlike any other tool. More specifically, you can expect:
Data profiling challenges typically stem from the complexity of the work involved. More specifically, you can expect:
No matter what the approach may be, the following data profiling tools and best practices optimize data profiling accuracy and efficiency:
Colum profiling: This method scans tables and counts the number of times each value shows up within each column. Column profiling can be useful in finding frequency distribution and patterns within a column.
Cross-column profiling: This technique is made up of two processes: key analysis and dependency analysis. The key analysis process looks at the array of attribute values by scouting for a possible primary key. While the dependency analysis process works to identify what relationships or patterns are embedded within the data set.
Cross-table profiling: This technique uses key analysis to identify stray data. The foreign key analysis identifies orphaned records or general differences to examine the relationship between column sets in different tables.
Data rule validation: This method assesses data sets against established rules and standards to verify that they’re in fact following those predefined rules.
Key Integrity: Ensuring keys are always present in the data and identifies orphan keys, which can be problematic.
Cardinality: This technique checks relationships such as one-to-one and one-to-many, between data sets.
Pattern and frequency distribution: This technique ensures data fields are formatted correctly.
While data profiling can enhance accuracy, quality and usability in multiple contexts across industries, its more prominent use cases include:
Data transformation: Before data can be processed it needs to be transformed into a useable and organized set. This is an important step before creating a prediction model and examining the data, therefore data profiling must be done prior to any of these steps. This can be accomplished with IBM Db2, the cloud-native database built to power data transformation.
Additionally, ELT (extra, load, transform) and ETL (extract, transform, load) are data integration processes that move raw data from a source system to a target database. IBM offers data integration services and solutions to support a business-ready data pipeline and give your enterprise the tools it needs to scale efficiently.
Data Integration: In order to properly integrate multiple datasets, you have to first understand the relationships between each dataset. This is a vital step when trying to understand the metrics of the data and determining how to link them.
Query Optimization: If you want to have the most accurate and optimized information about your company, data profiling is key. Data profiling takes into account information on the characteristics of a database and creates statistics about each database. IBM i 7.2 software provides database performance and query optimization for just that purpose. The goal of database turning is to minimize the response time of your queries by making the best use of your system resources.
