What is data profiling?

No matter what the approach may be, the following data profiling tools and best practices optimize data profiling accuracy and efficiency:

Colum profiling: This method scans tables and counts the number of times each value shows up within each column. Column profiling can be useful in finding frequency distribution and patterns within a column.

Cross-column profiling: This technique is made up of two processes: key analysis and dependency analysis. The key analysis process looks at the array of attribute values by scouting for a possible primary key. While the dependency analysis process works to identify what relationships or patterns are embedded within the data set.

Cross-table profiling: This technique uses key analysis to identify stray data. The foreign key analysis identifies orphaned records or general differences to examine the relationship between column sets in different tables.

Data rule validation: This method assesses data sets against established rules and standards to verify that they’re in fact following those predefined rules.

Key Integrity: Ensuring keys are always present in the data and identifies orphan keys, which can be problematic.

Cardinality: This technique checks relationships such as one-to-one and one-to-many, between data sets.

Pattern and frequency distribution: This technique ensures data fields are formatted correctly.