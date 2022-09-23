What is data quality?

Data quality standards ensure that companies are making data-driven decisions to meet their business goals. If data issues, such as duplicate data, missing values, outliers, aren’t properly addressed, businesses increase their risk for negative business outcomes. According to a Gartner report, poor data quality costs organizations an average of USD 12.9 million each year 1. As a result, data quality tools have emerged to mitigate the negative impact associated with poor data quality.

When data quality meets the standard for its intended use, data consumers can trust the data and leverage it to improve decision-making, leading to the development of new business strategies or optimization of existing ones. However, when a standard isn’t met, data quality tools provide value by helping businesses to diagnose underlying data issues. A root cause analysis enables teams to remedy data quality issues quickly and effectively.

Data quality isn’t only a priority for day-to-day business operations; as companies integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies into their workflows, high-quality data will be crucial for the effective adoption of these tools. As the old saying goes, “garbage in, garbage out”, and this holds true for machine learning algorithms as well. If the algorithm is learning to predict or classify on bad data, we can expect that it will yield inaccurate results.