What is PostgreSQL?

Unlike other RDMBS (Relational Database Management Systems), PostgreSQL supports both non-relational and relational data types. This makes it one of the most compliant, stable, and mature relational databases available today.

Originally developed in 1986 as a follow-up to INGRES (an open-source SQL relational database project begun in the early 1970s), POSTGRES, now known as PostgreSQL, was the brainchild of Michael Stonebraker, a computer science professor at Berkeley. In 1994, the project added support for SQL and, shortly thereafter, PostgreSQL came about.

Today, PostgreSQL continues to evolve, maintained by a worldwide team that is passionate about regularly improving this free and open source database project.