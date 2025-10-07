Dynamiq turned to IBM’s advanced AI stack—including the IBM® watsonx.data® data lakehouse, IBM Granite® foundation models and the IBM watsonx Orchestrate® platform—to power their solution. They built an AI-powered legal agent on the IBM watsonx® platform to transform document chaos into a strategic knowledge base.

At the core, watsonx.data served as a unified platform to ingest, organize and retrieve thousands of contracts, compliance reports and regulatory documents.

To optimize performance and cost, Dynamiq implemented a multi-model strategy, aligning model selection with task demands. Granite small language models handled routine compliance tasks such as template matching and formatting.

The solution’s modular architecture—including APIs and pre-built integration points with IBM watsonx Orchestrate—allowed legal insights to flow into business systems such as CRM and HR platforms. Dynamiq was successful in creating a solution tailored to legal professionals with/using/with the help of IBM’s security-rich and scalable AI offerings.

