AI-powered legal agent helps accelerate decision-making, reduce manual work and improve compliance
The legal industry is under increasing pressure to keep pace with business growth, manage rising contract volumes and navigate mounting complex regulations. In many organizations, small in-house legal teams are expected to review thousands of documents—each requiring precision and timely analysis.
Dynamiq, an IBM Business Partner, recognized this growing challenge as an opportunity. Their client needed a solution to process vast volumes of unstructured data and extract important insights quickly. The challenge was beyond basic automation—it was about delivering faster, more informed decision-making while reducing reliance on costly external control.
Dynamiq turned to IBM’s advanced AI stack—including the IBM® watsonx.data® data lakehouse, IBM Granite® foundation models and the IBM watsonx Orchestrate® platform—to power their solution. They built an AI-powered legal agent on the IBM watsonx® platform to transform document chaos into a strategic knowledge base.
At the core, watsonx.data served as a unified platform to ingest, organize and retrieve thousands of contracts, compliance reports and regulatory documents.
To optimize performance and cost, Dynamiq implemented a multi-model strategy, aligning model selection with task demands. Granite small language models handled routine compliance tasks such as template matching and formatting.
The solution’s modular architecture—including APIs and pre-built integration points with IBM watsonx Orchestrate—allowed legal insights to flow into business systems such as CRM and HR platforms. Dynamiq was successful in creating a solution tailored to legal professionals with/using/with the help of IBM’s security-rich and scalable AI offerings.
Dynamiq’s AI agent transformed legal operations by giving teams faster access to critical knowledge, reducing repetitive tasks and empowering better strategic decision-making.
The key capabilities of the AI tool include:
Now, legal teams can quickly identify relevant information, flag language that may trigger regulatory concerns and detect deviations from internal policies. The AI synthesizes insights across documents to answer legal queries with speed and accuracy.
The AI agent also automates workflows—routing documents for approval and escalating complex cases for human review. This shift enables legal departments to move from a reactive posture to a proactive one, helping them keep pace with business growth while improving accuracy and compliance.
Dynamiq (link resides outside of ibm.com), an IBM Business Partner, is an enterprise platform that enables organizations to rapidly build, deploy and manage custom AI agents and workflows. Their low-code visual agent builder empowers teams to securely leverage their data while reducing costs and accelerating time to value.
