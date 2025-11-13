What is stream processing?

Imagine monitoring a patient’s vital signs but only checking the data every few hours—medical providers would miss critical changes that require immediate action.

Organizations across industries face the same risk when solely relying on delayed data. To act with speed and precision, they need access to real-time insights. Stream processing meets this need by enabling the continuous analysis of data the moment it is created, eliminating the latency inherent in batch-oriented workflows. It supports use cases such as anomaly detection, fraud prevention, dynamic pricing and real-time personalization.

By pulling data from distributed systems across hybrid and multicloud environments—such as relational databases, data lakes, message queues, IoT devices and enterprise applications—stream processing gives organizations a complete, real-time view of their data estate. It also reduces manual pipeline complexity. This simplification eliminates the need for custom integrations and repetitive extract, transform, load (ETL) jobs, which accelerates data delivery and reduces operational overhead.



Stream processing is also foundational for scaling AI initiatives as data volumes and model complexity grow. To keep pace, enterprise data infrastructure must handle heavier loads and support rapid scaling.

Research from the IBM Institute for Business Value shows that about half of surveyed organizations are prioritizing network optimization, faster data processing and distributed computing. More than half (63%) of executives report using at least one infrastructure optimization technique.



These trends underscore the importance of stream processing; without the ability to deliver real-time, high-volume data across optimized infrastructure, organizations risk slower insights, reduced model accuracy and other missed opportunities for competitive advantage.