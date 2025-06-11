Data integration solutions

Deliver actionable data at speed and at scale
Managing expectations of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities without addressing data proliferation and inaccessibility is the most immediate data leadership challenge. Data teams are struggling with siloed data, real-time data processing and data quality issues. Technical debt, tool sprawl and skills shortage further intensify these challenges.
IBM watsonx.data integration offers a unified control plane, allowing you to seamlessly work with extract, transform, load (ETL) or extract, load, transform (ELT) data pipelines, real-time streaming pipelines and data replication jobs, eliminating the need for fragmented tools. It provides the adaptability to deploy and execute pipeline anywhere, whether on cloud, on-premises or hybrid environments. With its continuous data observability capability, you can manage data pipeline health, ensuring quick detection and remediation of issues.
Transform raw data into AI-ready data and help ensure access to trusted and consistent data at speed and at scale.
Unify diverse data sources, power model training and enhance AI's contextual understanding and capabilities.
Match integration styles to meet SLAs on performance, cost, latency, availability, quality and security.
Ingest data from applications regardless of where data resides in the data fabric—on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment.
Create a well-designed data pipeline that uses the right integration style, whether ETL, ELT, all-at-once ingestion or change data capture (CDC), in batches or in real time.
Embed data integration capabilities anywhere in your existing hybrid, multicloud infrastructure, and manage everything with a single control plane.
Build reusable data pipelines that work regardless of technology shifts, including changes to underlying data storage architecture.
Detect data incidents earlier with continuous data observability, resolve them faster, and deliver higher-quality data to the business.
Manage all data types—structured, semistructured and unstructured—from a single platform.
Create resilient, high performing and cost optimized data pipelines for your generative AI (gen AI) initiatives, real-time analytics, warehouse modernization and operational needs.
Enable real-time analytics and timely decision making with reliable and easy-to-create streaming data pipelines.
Quickly transform large amounts of raw data from any format, complexity or size into consumable, quality information.
Gain a single view of data across different data types and sources without data movement and in a secure, governed fashion.
Detect unknown data incidents earlier, resolve them faster, deliver reliable and readily consumable data.
Design data pipelines for reliable, real-time data at scale.