Data integration solutions

Managing expectations of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities without addressing data proliferation and inaccessibility is the most immediate data leadership challenge. Data teams are struggling with siloed data, real-time data processing and data quality issues. Technical debt, tool sprawl and skills shortage further intensify these challenges.

