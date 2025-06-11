Data integration solutions

Introducing IBM® watsonx.data integration: the new way forward for data engineering

 

Join the IBM webinar to discover how watsonx.data integration can empower you to supercharge AI, while simplifying data engineering.

Tailored data integration for your hybrid world

Managing expectations of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities without addressing data proliferation and inaccessibility is the most immediate data leadership challenge. Data teams are struggling with siloed data, real-time data processing and data quality issues. Technical debt, tool sprawl and skills shortage further intensify these challenges.

IBM watsonx.data integration offers a unified control plane, allowing you to seamlessly work with extract, transform, load (ETL) or extract, load, transform (ELT) data pipelines, real-time streaming pipelines and data replication jobs, eliminating the need for fragmented tools. It provides the adaptability to deploy and execute pipeline anywhere, whether on cloud, on-premises or hybrid environments. With its continuous data observability capability, you can manage data pipeline health, ensuring quick detection and remediation of issues. 

Transform raw data into AI-ready data and help ensure access to trusted and consistent data at speed and at scale.
Featured announcements
Explore unstructured data integration for RAG

IBM acquires StreamSets, a leading real-time data integration company

IBM DataStage support for Iceberg and Delta Lake table formats

Announcing watsonx.data integration, the new way forward for data engineering.

Benefits
Democratize data access

Unify diverse data sources, power model training and enhance AI's contextual understanding and capabilities.
Pick the right integration pattern

Match integration styles to meet SLAs on performance, cost, latency, availability, quality and security.
Eliminate data silos 

Ingest data from applications regardless of where data resides in the data fabric—on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment.
Products IBM watsonx.data integration
IBM watsonx.data integration provides a unified control plane to enable you to seamlessly integrate any data, using any style, eliminating tool sprawl and technical debt.
IBM StreamSets
IBM StreamSets enables streaming data pipelines through an intuitive graphical interface, facilitating seamless data integration across hybrid and multicloud environments.
IBM® DataStage®
IBM DataStage is an industry-leading data integration tool that helps you design, develop and run jobs that move and transform data.
IBM® Databand®
IBM Databand is observability software for data pipelines and warehouses that automatically collects metadata to build historical baselines, detect anomalies and triage alerts to remediate data quality issues.
Capabilities Multiple data integration styles

Create a well-designed data pipeline that uses the right integration style, whether ETL, ELT, all-at-once ingestion or change data capture (CDC), in batches or in real time.

 Hybrid by design

Embed data integration capabilities anywhere in your existing hybrid, multicloud infrastructure, and manage everything with a single control plane.

 Future proof your data pipelines

Build reusable data pipelines that work regardless of technology shifts, including changes to underlying data storage architecture.

 Proactive anomaly detection and data incident management

Detect data incidents earlier with continuous data observability, resolve them faster, and deliver higher-quality data to the business.

 Support for all data types

Manage all data types—structured, semistructured and unstructured—from a single platform.

Use cases

Create resilient, high performing and cost optimized data pipelines for your generative AI (gen AI) initiatives, real-time analytics, warehouse modernization and operational needs.

Generative AI Real-time data Transformation and quality Virtualized data Data observability

Case study

Data engineering AutoDesk success story: A reactive approach to resolving data incidents
Resources Is your data ready for gen AI?
Our Data Matters hub explains how you can tackle data and AI challenges like integration.
IBM named a Leader for the 19th year in a row
Access the report to learn why IBM has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools, yet again.
Data integration for data leaders
Learn how a multicloud data integration strategy can democratize data.
Related solutions Data intelligence
Create an intelligent data foundation to accelerate data insights.
Data for AI
Data for AI solutions from IBM can help you access, integrate, govern and secure all your enterprise data from one place—wherever it resides
Take the next step

Design data pipelines for reliable, real-time data at scale. 

