A paradigm shift in data integration is here: Introducing watsonx.data integration

Poorly designed data integration strategies can impede the delivery of high-quality, secure and compliant data, undermining real-time analytics, AI initiatives, data warehouse modernization and other strategic projects.

As the volume of data pipelines increases, data engineers are finding it challenging to manage cost, performance and quality considerations. The majority of data engineers spend 50% or more of their time to merely maintain existing pipelines and infrastructure, and 95% of IT leaders report integration issues are impeding AI adoption.

Businesses are grappling with the relentless cycle of data storage paradigm shifts. This perpetual change has brought an overwhelming proliferation of data integration tools, data pipelines that are hard to maintain, and diminished long-term value of data assets. The scarcity of data engineering talent and the inability to reuse existing pipelines have resulted in substantial costs and technical debt.