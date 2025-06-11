A paradigm shift in data integration is here: Introducing watsonx.data integration

11 June 2025
Today, IBM is introducing watsonx.data integration to help organizations scale reliable data delivery for analytics and AI, while liberating data teams from the constraints of fragmented and tool-focused approaches through a single data integration control plane.
Poorly designed data integration strategies can impede the delivery of high-quality, secure and compliant data, undermining real-time analytics, AI initiatives, data warehouse modernization and other strategic projects.
As the volume of data pipelines increases, data engineers are finding it challenging to manage cost, performance and quality considerations. The majority of data engineers spend 50% or more of their time to merely maintain existing pipelines and infrastructure, and 95% of IT leaders report integration issues are impeding AI adoption.
Businesses are grappling with the relentless cycle of data storage paradigm shifts. This perpetual change has brought an overwhelming proliferation of data integration tools, data pipelines that are hard to maintain, and diminished long-term value of data assets. The scarcity of data engineering talent and the inability to reuse existing pipelines have resulted in substantial costs and technical debt.
Imagine a world where you're not forced to rewrite data pipelines with every emerging trend, where business logic within data pipelines is decoupled from storage infrastructure. Picture an approach where you can build for a business outcome without having to pick a style of integration (real-time streaming, batch ETL/ELT, or replication). Let’s stop data teams from having to context-switch or force-fit requirements into point solutions. What if your data engineers have the flexibility to work with their preferred authoring experience across no-code, low-code, and code-first to best leverage existing skills within your organization?
With watsonx.data integration, IBM offers a unified control plane to create reusable pipelines decoupled from a single integration style or storage architecture, eliminating reliance on specialized tools. It is the only adaptive data integration solution designed to reduce time spent on maintaining and rewriting old pipelines and eliminate tool sprawl while optimizing for cost and performance.
Watsonx.data integration is designed to offer several benefits to future proof your data integration strategy:
Watsonx.data integration allows organizations to deliver AI-ready data with any integration style through a single data integration control plane. Organizations will no longer need to constantly rewrite pipelines with every new technology shift and can embrace a future of flexible, efficient and reliable data delivery. Watsonx.data integration is available as a standalone product or as an integrated capability within IBM watsonx.data for organizations seeking data integration, data lakehouse, and data intelligence capabilities together.
