We announced the closed preview of these capabilities at Think 2025, while sharing the stage with distinguished guest speakers across the Data keynote session, spotlight sessions, and techbyte demos, who are paving the way for data and AI innovation in their industries.

Lockheed Martin joined the keynote stage with Meta. Lockheed recently leveraged the transformed watsonx.data, enabling 70,000 engineers, scientists and technicians to retrieve answers and information from millions of documents using natural language. "We are rapidly accelerating our innovation and efficiency, to get solutions out of the lab and into the field, helping create a safer, more secure world," says John Clark, senior vice president of Technology and Strategic Innovation at Lockheed.

EY recently debuted groundbreaking AI-powered Global Tax Compliance Solutions that address the largest challenges facing tax departments, built with watsonx. “EY delivers tax services in over 150 countries, and almost universally in those countries, our clients struggle with data,” says Christopher Aiken, Americas Indirect Tax AI Leader at EY. “watsonx has cut down our human effort for data cleansing, enrichment and quality review by 30 - 50%.”

USAA is leveraging GenAI to drive the future of insurance and improve customer experience. “In the insurance industry, we deal with a significant amount of unstructured data,” says Ramnik Bajaj, Chief Data Analytics & AI Officer at USAA. “For instance, home inspection reports, police reports and accident images contain very little structured data. With gen AI, we have the opportunity to extract key attributes and insights from this unstructured data, making it much more accessible and useful for underwriters, adjusters and service representatives.”