11 June 2025

Steven Eliuk

Data governance has traditionally been a rigorous task, involving extensive manual processes and coordination. With watsonx.data intelligence, a game-changing evolution of data intelligence capabilities, IBM ushers in a new era of generative AI-powered data governance, data lineage, data quality and data product management.

Delivering practical and effective enterprise workflows 

At the heart of watsonx.data intelligence is the operating principle to deliver practical and effective enterprise workflows through a set of AI-powered accelerators. This initiative integrates IBM's extensive expertise in data governance, lineage, quality and data products, setting the stage for the next generation of information architectures. Watsonx.data intelligence addresses the evolving needs of organizations by simplifying the curation, management and delivery of both structured and unstructured data.

Watsonx.data intelligence goes beyond simply adding more AI-features; it focuses on prioritizing capabilities that align with our client’s needs. This streamlined approach reduces SME involvement and enhances performance, making ongoing management easier for organizations and freeing up resources for more strategic activities.

Redefining data governance with gen AI

Watsonx.data intelligence redefines data governance with gen AI-powered glossary generation, metadata enrichment, intelligent search and the Data Intelligence Assistant. These new capabilities are designed to boost productivity, simplify compliance with industry regulations and deliver meaningful data to the business:

  • Gen AI-powered glossary generation: Manual creation and management of business glossaries can be laborious. Our advanced gen AI models significantly reduce the time and effort involved, making the process up to 100x faster, highly accurate and capable of handling multi-language transformations with ease.
  • Gen AI-powered Intelligent Search: Gen AI-Powered Intelligent Search enhances data discovery by using generative AI to understand user intent and context. It semantically expands search queries to include related terms, synonyms and domain-specific language—surfacing more relevant results across the catalog. This capability streamlines access to critical data, helping users quickly find what they need, even when terminology varies.
  • Data Intelligence Assistant: This powerful assistant leverages generative AI to automate metadata enrichment and semantic search. It offers conversational experiences tailored to users of all levels, from data engineers to business users, facilitating seamless interaction with data.

Meeting demand with AI-ready data

The demand for AI-ready data has never been higher. According to IDC, 83% of organizations have revamped their data strategies in response to generative AI. Despite this shift, fragmented data stacks and stringent industry regulations continue to plague data leaders. Watsonx.data intelligence provides a holistic solution to these challenges, ensuring organizations can efficiently manage governance, quality, lineage and data-sharing processes, driving sustainable growth and innovation.

Unmatched unification and productivity

Watsonx.data intelligence is more than just a suite of tools—it’s integration with watsonx.data is designed for end-to-end data intelligence across hybrid architectures, data types and data stacks. Built on IBM’s shared platform services with a unified user experience, it enables unprecedented productivity for data practitioners.

Data management has traditionally been a demanding task, involving extensive manual processes and coordination. Watsonx.data intelligence revolutionizes this with gen AI-powered glossary generation, metadata enrichment, intelligence search, and the Data Intelligence Assistant. These capabilities emphasize how data intelligence unlocks real workflows, designed to boost productivity, simplified compliance with industry regulations and equip organizations to capitalize on generative AI. Watsonx.data intelligence helps businesses navigate the ever-increasing complexities of the modern data landscapes while utilizing recent advancements in LLMs, gen AI and AI to drive innovation, accelerate time to value and gain competitive advantage.

Join the data intelligence revolution

Experience firsthand the transformation that watsonx.data intelligence delivers for more information, demos or to schedule a consultative meeting.

