11 June 2025
Data governance has traditionally been a rigorous task, involving extensive manual processes and coordination. With watsonx.data intelligence, a game-changing evolution of data intelligence capabilities, IBM ushers in a new era of generative AI-powered data governance, data lineage, data quality and data product management.
At the heart of watsonx.data intelligence is the operating principle to deliver practical and effective enterprise workflows through a set of AI-powered accelerators. This initiative integrates IBM's extensive expertise in data governance, lineage, quality and data products, setting the stage for the next generation of information architectures. Watsonx.data intelligence addresses the evolving needs of organizations by simplifying the curation, management and delivery of both structured and unstructured data.
Watsonx.data intelligence goes beyond simply adding more AI-features; it focuses on prioritizing capabilities that align with our client’s needs. This streamlined approach reduces SME involvement and enhances performance, making ongoing management easier for organizations and freeing up resources for more strategic activities.
Watsonx.data intelligence redefines data governance with gen AI-powered glossary generation, metadata enrichment, intelligent search and the Data Intelligence Assistant. These new capabilities are designed to boost productivity, simplify compliance with industry regulations and deliver meaningful data to the business:
The demand for AI-ready data has never been higher. According to IDC, 83% of organizations have revamped their data strategies in response to generative AI. Despite this shift, fragmented data stacks and stringent industry regulations continue to plague data leaders. Watsonx.data intelligence provides a holistic solution to these challenges, ensuring organizations can efficiently manage governance, quality, lineage and data-sharing processes, driving sustainable growth and innovation.
Watsonx.data intelligence is more than just a suite of tools—it’s integration with watsonx.data is designed for end-to-end data intelligence across hybrid architectures, data types and data stacks. Built on IBM’s shared platform services with a unified user experience, it enables unprecedented productivity for data practitioners.
