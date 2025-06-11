At the heart of watsonx.data intelligence is the operating principle to deliver practical and effective enterprise workflows through a set of AI-powered accelerators. This initiative integrates IBM's extensive expertise in data governance, lineage, quality and data products, setting the stage for the next generation of information architectures. Watsonx.data intelligence addresses the evolving needs of organizations by simplifying the curation, management and delivery of both structured and unstructured data.

Watsonx.data intelligence goes beyond simply adding more AI-features; it focuses on prioritizing capabilities that align with our client’s needs. This streamlined approach reduces SME involvement and enhances performance, making ongoing management easier for organizations and freeing up resources for more strategic activities.