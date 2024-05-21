Think 2024 on demand

Keynote 2 The era of AI-powered automation Learn how IBM’s next-generation generative AI-driven insights and AI-powered automation capabilities can help you address this challenge by simplifying and optimizing all your business technology for maximum impact.

Keynote 3 Scale productivity with watsonx assistants Learn how companies are deploying AI assistants to empower their teams with the expertise needed to deliver at higher performance levels by turning piles of data into personalized insights and timely, automated actions using natural language understanding and machine learning techniques to automate business processes.

Keynote 4 watsonx: Scale the impact of generative AI with trusted models, data and governance As generative AI moves from experimentation to production, businesses must learn how to create business value with responsible AI. Find out how with watsonx™, our portfolio of AI products, you can train foundation models with your own trusted data and apply governance to build ethical and responsible AI systems.

Keynote 5 Build the architecture your AI needs: Hybrid cloud designed with and for generative AI How can you use available data—set to grow over 250% in the next 5 years as generative AI proliferates—to train AI, while prioritizing governance and security? Learn how organizations are combining IBM watsonx with Red Hat® OpenShift® and IBM infrastructure solutions to govern and secure both their data and AI models without compromising performance.