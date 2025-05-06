06 May 2025
Businesses recognize the need to be hybrid and the need to implement AI to innovate and operate. However, in the rush, sometimes the decisions are made backwards and don't complement one another. Enter AI-powered automation on a hybrid cloud infrastructure to transform technology lifecycle management from an operational burden into a strategic advantage that drives innovation, productivity and IT resiliency. Hear how leading organizations are making calculated choices to not drown in complexity over the next three years to accelerate their AI journeys in a hybrid world.
Speakers
o Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM
o Madhu Kochar, Vice President, Product Development, IBM Automation, IBM
o Ben Connolly, IT CTO, Boston Consulting Group
o Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Chief Executive Officer, Verizon Consumer
o Lisa Lyman, Head of Data, Digital, and Platform Economics, Takeda Pharmaceuticals
In his keynote, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna will show how AI, automation, and hybrid cloud are enabling businesses to unlock the full value of their data, allowing them to innovate in new ways, boost productivity, and improve operational efficiency.
For enterprises to seize productivity gains from AI, it needs to be easier for the people using it day-to-day. For many, that means better integration with the many workforce tools employees already use.
