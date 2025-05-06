AI and automation in a hybrid world: What’s the rush?

NEW

06 May 2025

Accelerating AI adoption: what leading organizations do differently

Businesses recognize the need to be hybrid and the need to implement AI to innovate and operate. However, in the rush, sometimes the decisions are made backwards and don't complement one another. Enter AI-powered automation on a hybrid cloud infrastructure to transform technology lifecycle management from an operational burden into a strategic advantage that drives innovation, productivity and IT resiliency. Hear how leading organizations are making calculated choices to not drown in complexity over the next three years to accelerate their AI journeys in a hybrid world.

Speakers
o  Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM
o  Madhu Kochar, Vice President, Product Development, IBM Automation, IBM
o  Ben Connolly, IT CTO, Boston Consulting Group
o  Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Chief Executive Officer, Verizon Consumer
o  Lisa Lyman, Head of Data, Digital, and Platform Economics, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

 Go back to Think 2025

Continue watching Think 2025

Unlock the full value of enterprise AI

In his keynote, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna will show how AI, automation, and hybrid cloud are enabling businesses to unlock the full value of their data, allowing them to innovate in new ways, boost productivity, and improve operational efficiency.

 

 Watch now Usher in the future of work with AI agents built for the enterprise

For enterprises to seize productivity gains from AI, it needs to be easier for the people using it day-to-day. For many, that means better integration with the many workforce tools employees already use.

 

 

 Watch now

Explore more in AI and Automation

Live coverage from Think 2025
How observability is adjusting to generative AI
What is Terra?
From monitoring to observability: where do you start?
AI value creators: Beyond the generative AI mindset
Discover more tech insights

Learn about the latest AI and tech news - discover what they mean for you and your business.

 Visit Think hub Subscribe to the Think newsletter