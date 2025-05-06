Businesses recognize the need to be hybrid and the need to implement AI to innovate and operate. However, in the rush, sometimes the decisions are made backwards and don't complement one another. Enter AI-powered automation on a hybrid cloud infrastructure to transform technology lifecycle management from an operational burden into a strategic advantage that drives innovation, productivity and IT resiliency. Hear how leading organizations are making calculated choices to not drown in complexity over the next three years to accelerate their AI journeys in a hybrid world.

Speakers

o Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM

o Madhu Kochar, Vice President, Product Development, IBM Automation, IBM

o Ben Connolly, IT CTO, Boston Consulting Group

o Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Chief Executive Officer, Verizon Consumer

o Lisa Lyman, Head of Data, Digital, and Platform Economics, Takeda Pharmaceuticals