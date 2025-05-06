Technology is now the key to driving growth, productivity and competitive advantage. In his keynote, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna will show how AI, automation, and hybrid cloud are enabling businesses to unlock the full value of their data, allowing them to innovate in new ways, boost productivity, and improve operational efficiency. Learn how smaller, open, fit-for-purpose AI models can help you achieve measurable ROI faster and how quantum computing will combine with AI to solve seemingly impossible challenges.



Speakers

o Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM

o Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal, Scuderia Ferrari HP

o Kate Johnon, President & CEO, Lumen



