Unlock the full value of enterprise AI

NEW

06 May 2025

Make AI, automation, and hybrid cloud work for you

Technology is now the key to driving growth, productivity and competitive advantage. In his keynote, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna will show how AI, automation, and hybrid cloud are enabling businesses to unlock the full value of their data, allowing them to innovate in new ways, boost productivity, and improve operational efficiency. Learn how smaller, open, fit-for-purpose AI models can help you achieve measurable ROI faster and how quantum computing will combine with AI to solve seemingly impossible challenges.

Speakers
o  Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM
o  Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal, Scuderia Ferrari HP
o  Kate Johnon, President & CEO, Lumen

AI and automation in a hybrid world: What’s the rush?

Hear how leading organizations are making calculated choices to not drown in complexity over the next three years to accelerate their AI journeys in a hybrid world.

 

 Usher in the future of work with AI agents built for the enterprise

For enterprises to seize productivity gains from AI, it needs to be easier for the people using it day-to-day. For many, that means better integration with the many workforce tools employees already use.

 

 

