Brains on chat: AI cracks real-world conversations

Large language models are getting eerily good at understanding human speech—but what if they’re also mirroring the brain itself?

In a new study published in Nature Human Behaviour, scientists found that OpenAI’s Whisper model processes language strikingly similar to how real neurons respond during natural conversations. Lead researcher Ariel Goldstein tells IBM Think that he and his team analyzed more than 100 hours of brain recordings taken from people engaged in unscripted dialogue. By comparing those recordings with Whisper’s internal workings, they discovered that the model’s layered representations closely align with how the brain processes speech, from raw sound to meaning.

Goldstein says the findings could have significant commercial implications. Enterprises might one day design AI voice tools that decode speech as flexibly and efficiently as the brain, cutting training time, enhancing transcription and even powering next-generation neural prosthetics.

"Language happens in messy, social contexts, not sterile labs," Goldstein says. "Our study shows that human cognition and AI models might share a deeper, more flexible code for handling conversations."

The recordings were gathered using electrocorticography (ECoG), which places electrodes directly on the brain's surface. Though invasive, this technique offers a high-fidelity look at neural activity. Goldstein’s team recorded brain activity from patients already undergoing monitoring for epilepsy surgery, capturing spontaneous, everyday conversations instead of isolated word cues or artificial prompts.

The brain-AI connection has inspired innovations at IBM Research, where scientists have developed chips like NorthPole, which mimic neural architecture by eliminating traditional memory-compute bottlenecks. IBM's prototype has demonstrated remarkable efficiency, performing inference on large AI models up to 46.9 times faster than leading GPUs.