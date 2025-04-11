In AI governance, you can’t govern what you can’t see. However, visibility alone isn’t useful unless you also understand the risks within your artificial intelligence (AI) models and systems.

This is especially true for emerging technologies such as agentic AI. AI agents can improve efficiency and enhance productivity, but understanding the full scope of risk they introduce is more challenging. “The risks for generative AI and machine learning can be significant to begin with, especially for certain use cases,” writes IBM’s Manish Bhide, Heather Gentile and Jordan Byrd. “Add in AI agents, and the risks are further amplified.”

Our white paper, “AI agents: Opportunities, risks and mitigations,” provides a thorough investigation into agentic AI risks, exploring both the amplification of previously known AI risks and the emergence of new, unique challenges.



Building upon our previous work identifying risks and mitigations for foundation models, this paper equips practitioners with the foundational knowledge needed to understand, identify and mitigate risks. This is an important first step toward responsibly scaling agentic AI.