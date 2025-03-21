The evolving ethics and governance landscape of agentic AI

The benefits of agentic AI are compelling. “Agentic AI gets us closer to the use cases that we, until recently, thought of as science fiction, where machines can complete complex tasks involving complex workflows, data-driven decision-making and action-taking with minimal human intervention,” writes IBM’s Cole Stryker.

AI agents can analyze the tools at their disposal, use AI assistants to find more information on topics and guide users through these steps. Multimodal AI is also accelerating agentic adoption by increasing the ability of agentic systems to analyze the world across various mediums, project multiple steps ahead and act on the user’s behalf.

In traditional multiagent architectures, humans design the control logic to solve clearly defined problems. By contrast, AI agents (or LLM agents) use control logic created by generative AI, with the LLM acting as an orchestrator or coordinator. The new IBM® Granite® 3.0 8B Instruct model exemplifies this approach by supporting agentic use cases requiring tool-calling, and IBM watsonx Orchestrate™ extends these capabilities to support agentic functionality for human resources and chat functions.

Fully realized agentic AI systems have the autonomous capability to design workflows and use tools to solve complex problems—whether anticipated, loosely defined or unforeseen. Through application programming interfaces (APIs), these tools can interact in external environments while also drawing upon the data on which their models were trained.

“Agentic systems have a notion of planning, loops, reflection and other control structures that heavily use the model’s inherent reasoning capabilities to accomplish a task end-to-end,” write IBM researchers. “Paired with the ability to use tools, plug-ins and function calling, agents are empowered to do more general-purpose work.”

Consider some use cases in the financial services sector: agentic AI systems could autonomously optimize client communications and tailor engagement strategies. They could assess creditworthiness, customize loan offerings and autonomously manage high-risk accounts. They could also track real-time market threats and recommend risk mitigation. Such systems might be able to greatly improve productivity, but only if concerns of safety and observability are addressed.