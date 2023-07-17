What is offensive security?

To understand why offensive security is important, it is helpful to compare it to defensive security.

Defensive security measures, like anti-virus software and firewalls, are reactive by design. These tools are built to either block known threats or detect suspicious behavior. Some advanced defensive security tools, like SOAR platforms, can also automate responses to ongoing attacks.

While defensive security tactics can help thwart cyberattacks in progress, these methods do create a hefty workload for security teams. Analysts must sort through alerts and data to separate real threats from false alarms. Likewise, defensive security measures can only protect against known attack vectors, leaving organizations exposed to new and unknown cyberthreats.

Offensive security complements defensive security. Security teams use OffSec tactics to discover and respond to unknown attack vectors that other security measures might miss. Offensive security is also more proactive than defensive security. Instead of responding to cyberattacks as they happen, offensive security measures find and address flaws before attackers can exploit them.

In short, offensive security yields information that makes defensive security even more effective. It also reduces the burden on security teams. Because of these benefits, offensive security is an industry standard in some highly regulated sectors.