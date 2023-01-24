What is penetration testing?

Before a pen test begins, the testing team and the company set a scope for the test. The scope outlines which systems will be tested, when the testing will happen, and the methods pen testers can use. The scope also determines how much information the pen testers will have ahead of time:

In a black-box test , pen testers have no information about the target system. They must rely on their own research to develop an attack plan, as a real-world hacker would.



In a white-box test , pen testers have total transparency into the target system. The company shares details like network diagrams, source codes, credentials, and more.



In a gray-box test, pen testers get some information but not much. For example, the company might share IP ranges for network devices, but the pen testers have to probe those IP ranges for vulnerabilities on their own.

With a scope set, testing begins. Pen testers may follow several pen testing methodologies. Common ones include OWASP's application security testing guidelines (link resides outside ibm.com), the Penetration Testing Execution Standard (PTES) (link resides outside ibm.com), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-115 (link resides outside ibm.com).

Regardless of which methodology a testing team uses, the process usually follows the same overall steps.

1. Reconnaissance



The testing team gathers information on the target system. Pen testers use different recon methods depending on the target. For example, if the target is an app, pen testers might study its source code. If the target is an entire network, pen testers might use a packet analyzer to inspect network traffic flows.

Pen testers often draw on open source intelligence (OSINT) as well. By reading public documentation, news articles, and even employees' social media and GitHub accounts, pen testers can glean valuable information about their targets.

2. Target discovery and development



Pen testers use the knowledge that they gained in the recon step to identify exploitable vulnerabilities in the system. For example, pen testers might use a port scanner like Nmap to look for open ports where they can send malware. For a social engineering pen test, the testing team might develop a fake story, or "pretext," they use in a phishing email to steal employee credentials.

As part of this step, pen testers may check how security features react to intrusions. For example, they might send suspicious traffic to the company's firewall to see what happens. Pen testers will use what they learn to avoid detection during the rest of the test.

3. Exploitation



The testing team begins the actual attack. Pen testers may try a variety of attacks depending on the target system, the vulnerabilities they found, and the scope of the test. Some of the most commonly tested attacks include:

SQL injections: Pen testers try to get a webpage or app to disclose sensitive data by entering malicious code into input fields.



Cross-site scripting: Pen testers try planting malicious code in a company's website.



Denial-of-service attacks: Pen testers try to take servers, apps, and other network resources offline by flooding them with traffic.



Social engineering: Pen testers use phishing, baiting, pretexting, or other tactics to trick employees into compromising network security.



Brute force attacks: Pen testers try to break into a system by running scripts that generate and test potential passwords until one works.



Man-in-the-middle attacks: Pen testers intercept traffic between two devices or users to steal sensitive information or plant malware.

4. Escalation



Once pen testers have exploited a vulnerability to get a foothold in the system, they try to move around and access even more of it. This phase is sometimes called "vulnerability chaining" because pen testers move from vulnerability to vulnerability to get deeper into the network. For example, they might start by planting a keylogger on an employee's computer. Using that keylogger, they can capture the employee's credentials. Using those credentials, they can access a sensitive database.

At this stage, the pen tester's goal is maintaining access and escalating their privileges while evading security measures. Pen testers do all of this to imitate advanced persistent threats (APTs), which can lurk in a system for weeks, months, or years before they're caught.

5. Cleanup and reporting



At the end of the simulated attack, pen testers clean up any traces they've left behind, like back door trojans they planted or configurations they changed. That way, real-world hackers can't use the pen testers' exploits to breach the network.

Then, the pen testers prepare a report on the attack. The report typically outlines vulnerabilities that they found, exploits they used, details on how they avoided security features, and descriptions of what they did while inside the system. The report may also include specific recommendations on vulnerability remediation. The in-house security team can use this information to strengthen defenses against real-world attacks.