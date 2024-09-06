What is pretexting?

A threat actor often creates a fake situation for the victim and poses as a reliable person who can resolve it. In the book Social Engineering Penetration Testing, the authors observe that most pretexts are composed of two primary elements: a character and a situation.1

The character is the role that the scammer plays in the story. To build credibility with the potential victim, the scammer often impersonates someone with authority over the victim, such as a boss or executive or someone the victim is inclined to trust. This (fake) character might be a coworker, IT staffer or service provider. Some attackers might even attempt to impersonate a friend or loved one of the intended victim.

The situation is the plot of the scammer's fake story—the reason why the character (scammer) is asking the victim to take some action. Situations might be generic, such as: “You need to update your account information.” Or the story might be specific, especially if the scammer is targeting a particular victim: “I need your help, grandma.”

To make their character impersonations and situations believable, threat actors often research their character and their target online. And this research is not difficult. According to some estimates, hackers can craft a convincing story, based on information from social media feeds and other public resources—such as Google or LinkedIn—after just 100 minutes of online search.

Spoofing—falsifying email addresses and phone numbers to make it look as if a message comes from another source—can make pretexting scenarios more believable. Or threat actors might go even further and hijack a real person’s email account or phone number to send the pretexting message. There are even stories of criminals using artificial intelligence to clone people’s voices.