What is social engineering?

An email that seems to be from a trusted coworker requesting sensitive information, a threatening voicemail claiming to be from the IRS and an offer of riches from a foreign potentate are just a few examples of social engineering. Because social engineering uses psychological manipulation and exploits human error or weakness rather than technical or digital system vulnerabilities, it is sometimes called "human hacking."

Cybercriminals frequently use social engineering tactics to obtain personal data or financial information, including login credentials, credit card numbers, bank account numbers and Social Security numbers. They use the information that they have stolen for identity theft, enabling them to make purchases using other peoples’ money or credit, apply for loans in someone else’s name, apply for other peoples’ unemployment benefits and more. But a social engineering attack can also be the first stage of a larger-scale cyberattack. For example, a cybercriminal might trick a victim into sharing a username and password and then use those credentials to plant ransomware on the victim’s employer’s network.

Social engineering is attractive to cybercriminals because it enables them to access digital networks, devices and accounts without having to do the difficult technical work of getting around firewalls, antivirus software and other cybersecurity controls. This is one reason why social engineering is the leading cause of network compromise today according to ISACA's State of Cybersecurity 2022 report. According to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach report, breaches caused by social engineering tactics (such as phishing and business email compromise) were among the most costly.