What is computer forensics?

Computer forensics first gained prominence in the early 1980s with the invention of the personal computer. As technology became a staple in everyday life, criminals identified an opening and began committing crimes on electronic devices.

Soon after, the internet connected almost everyone overnight, allowing email and remote access to corporate, and organizational computer networks and opening doors to more complex malware and cyberattacks. In response to this new frontier of cybercrime, law enforcement agencies needed a system to investigate and analyze electronic data, and thus, computer forensics was born.

At first, most digital evidence was found on computer systems and IT devices—personal computers, servers, mobile phones, tablets and electronic storage devices. But today an increasing number of industrial and commercial devices and products—from Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) devices, to cars and appliances, to doorbells and dog collars—generate and store data and metadata that can be collected and mined for digital evidence.

For example, consider a car accident. In the past, law enforcement officials might have investigated the crime scene for physical evidence, like swerve marks or shattered glass; they might also have checked the drivers’ phones for evidence of texting while driving.

Today, newer automobiles generate and store all sorts of time-stamped digital data and metadata that creates a detailed record of each vehicle's location, speed and operating condition at any given time. This data transforms modern vehicles into another powerful forensics tools, allowing investigators to reconstruct events leading up to, during and after an accident; it might even help determine who was responsible for the accident, even in the absence of traditional physical or eye-witness evidence.