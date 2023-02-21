Digital forensics investigate and reconstructs cybersecurity incidents by collecting, analyzing and preserving digital evidence—traces left behind by threat actors, such as malware files and malicious scripts. These reconstructions allow investigators to pinpoint the root causes of attacks and identify the culprits.

Digital forensic investigations follow a strict chain of custody or formal process for tracking how evidence is gathered and handled. The chain of custody allows investigators to prove that evidence wasn’t tampered with. As a result, evidence from digital forensics investigations can be used for official purposes like court cases, insurance claims, and regulatory audits.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) (link resides outside ibm.com) outlines four steps for digital forensic investigations: