IBM Granite 3.0: open, state-of-the-art enterprise models

Today, we’re excited to release IBM Granite 3.0, the third generation of the Granite series of large language models (LLMs) and complementary tools. Reflecting our focus on the balance between powerful and practical, the new IBM Granite 3.0 models deliver state-of-the-art performance relative to model size while maximizing safety, speed and cost-efficiency for enterprise use cases.

Headlining the Granite 3.0 collection is a new, instruction-tuned, dense decoder-only LLM: Granite 3.0 8B Instruct. Trained using a novel two-phase method on over 12 trillion tokens of carefully vetted data across 12 different natural languages and 116 different programming languages, the developer-friendly Granite 3.0 8B Instruct is a workhorse enterprise model intended to serve as a primary building block for sophisticated workflows and tool-based use cases. Granite 3.0 8B Instruct matches leading similarly-sized open models on academic benchmarks while outperforming those peers on benchmarks for enterprise tasks and safety.

Fine-tuning smaller, fit-for-purpose models like Granite enables enterprises to pursue frontier model performance at a fraction of the cost. Tailoring Granite models to your organization’s unique needs through InstructLab, a collaborative, open source approach to augmenting model knowledge and skills with systematically generated synthetic data and phased-training protocols, can reduce costs and timelines even further.

In keeping with IBM’s strong historical commitment to open source, all Granite models are released under the permissive Apache 2.0 license, bucking the recent trend of closed models or open weight models released under idiosyncratic proprietary licensing agreements. In another divergence from industry trends for open models, IBM is providing a detailed disclosure of training data sets and methodologies in the Granite 3.0 technical paper, reaffirming IBM’s dedication to building transparency, safety and trust in AI products.

In its entirety, the IBM Granite 3.0 release comprises:

Dense, general purpose LLMs: Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct, Granite-3.0-8B-Base, Granite-3.0-2B-Instruct and Granite-3.0-2B-Base.

and LLM-based input-output guardrail models: Granite-Guardian-3.0-8B, Granite-Guardian-3.0-2B

Mixture of experts (MoE) models for minimum latency: Granite-3.0-3B-A800M-Instruct, Granite-3.0-1B-A400M-Instruct

Speculative decoder for increased inference speed and efficiency: Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct-Accelerator

Impending updates planned for the remainder of 2024 include an expansion of all model context windows to 128K tokens, further improvements in multilingual support for 12 natural languages and the introduction of multimodal image-in, text-out capabilities.

Granite 3.0 8B Instruct and Granite 3.0 2B Instruct, as well as both Guardian 3.0 safety models, are available today for commercial use on the IBM watsonx platform. Granite 3.0 models are also available through platform partners, including Google Vertex AI (through Google Cloud's Vertex AI Model Garden integrations with Hugging Face), Hugging Face, NVIDIA (as NIM microservices), Ollama and Replicate.





Note (18 December 2024): IBM Granite 3.1 is here! The latest Granite models feature significantly improved performance and a 128K-token context window. Read the Granite 3.1 announcement →

