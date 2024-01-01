Home AI and ML watsonx watsonx Orchestrate AI Agent chat
Streamline how work gets done into a single unified chat experience
Start your free trial Book a live demo
Chat language bubble interacting
Orchestrate assistants across your business with AI agent chat

The AI agent chat feature in IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate allows enterprises to configure agentic behavior that intelligently chooses the best actions to meet users' needs.

The AI agent powering the chat dynamically asks the employee different questions, analyzes the tools at its disposal, explores AI assistants that are designed to help on that specific topic, finds information in internal documents, and guides the user through each step of the process.

Reduced decision-making and enhanced discoverability of the right tool leads employees to a state of increased productivity and simplified work experience.
How it works

The AI agent chat uses fine-tuned foundation models, including IBM® Granite™ and other custom machine learning (ML) models, within an agentic architecture to provide advanced reasoning capabilities that address employee needs. The AI agent orchestrates each turn of a multiturn conversation to the right tool, assistant or human, streamlining complex processes into a single chat experience.

 
Features
Large language model-based routing The AI agent intelligently chooses the next best action to meet your wanted outcome.
Unified user experience Access all of your assistants and agents in a single, simplified chat interface.
Enhanced discoverability of tools and information The AI agent routes you to the tools, applications and information you need, all in one place.  
Interactive demos

Explore how generative AI assistants can lighten your workload and improve productivity through interactive click-through demos.

 See the demos
Take the next step

Interested in learning more about IBM watsonx Orchestrate? See how it can support your team.

 Start a free trial Book a live demo