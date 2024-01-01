The AI agent chat feature in IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate allows enterprises to configure agentic behavior that intelligently chooses the best actions to meet users' needs.

The AI agent powering the chat dynamically asks the employee different questions, analyzes the tools at its disposal, explores AI assistants that are designed to help on that specific topic, finds information in internal documents, and guides the user through each step of the process.

Reduced decision-making and enhanced discoverability of the right tool leads employees to a state of increased productivity and simplified work experience.