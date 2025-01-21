Clients can sometimes feel paralyzed by the scope and responsibility of governing AI. They often ask me, “What can we do to get unstuck?” In my opinion, the best way to get moving is to practice, to learn how to do the work of responsible AI in a safe environment.

The work that IBM Consulting does in a 3- to 6-month period begins with AI literacy programs aimed at those who will govern, build and procure AI models on behalf of the organization. This is not done only through standardized learning, videos and playbooks but also through applied training on use cases relevant to their organization, giving diverse, multidisciplinary teams practical insight into the work of AI governance.

These programs help all kinds of personnel answer important questions: Why is this AI investment aligned to business strategy? What are its risks? How can we mitigate risks by detailing functional and nonfunctional requirements for models and the systems they support?

We introduce AI Factsheets—what they are and how to ensure that they are interpretable—and provide an introduction to audits and how to interpret results of a model. By the end of the period, these teams have hands-on practice and a set of artifacts that can be shown to their nascent governing councils. This practice is very useful to those who will be governing models, those who are building models and even buying models on behalf of the organization. We teach teams how to use design-thinking frameworks created by IBM’s AI design guild.

In parallel to this effort, we conduct current-state blueprints and journey maps. These are targeted recommendations about the work that organizations must do to stand up their AI governance framework. Many of our clients have been creating or procuring models with nonexistent or inadequate governance frameworks in place. We help them set up a watsonx.governance pilot to show them how to audit and manage their models. We provide tactical recommendations on personnel, skill sets, processes, communication plans, tools and engineering frameworks—everything needed for an organization to move forward.

