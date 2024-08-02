Whether governance policies rely on soft law or formal enforcement, and no matter how comprehensively or eruditely they are written, they are only principles. How organizations put them into action is what counts. For example, New York City published its own AI Action plan (link resides outside of ibm.com) in October 2023, and formalized its AI principles (link resides outside of ibm.com) in March 2024. Though these principles aligned with the themes above–including stating that AI tools “should be tested before deployment”–the AI-powered chatbot that the city rolled out to answer questions about starting and operating a business gave answers that encouraged users to break the law (link resides outside of ibm.com). Where did the implementation break down?

Operationalizing governance requires a human-centered, accountable, participatory approach. Let’s look at three key actions that agencies must take:

1. Designate accountable leaders and fund their mandates

Trust cannot exist without accountability. To operationalize governance frameworks, government agencies require accountable leaders that have funded mandates to do the work. To cite just one knowledge gap: several senior technology leaders we’ve spoken to have no comprehension of how data can be biased. Data is an artifact of human experience, prone to calcifying worldviews and inequity. AI can be viewed as a mirror that reflects our biases back to us. It is imperative that we identify accountable leaders who understand this and can be both financially empowered and held responsible for ensuring their AI is ethically operated and aligns with the values of the community it serves.

2. Provide applied governance training

We observe many agencies holding AI “innovation days” and hackathons aimed at improving operational efficiencies (such as reducing costs, engaging citizens or employees and other KPIs). We recommend that these hackathons be extended in scope to address the challenges of AI governance, through these steps:

Step 1: Three months before the pilots are presented, have a candidate governance leader host a keynote on AI ethics to hackathon participants.

These timelines are based on our experience giving practitioners applied training with respect to very specific use cases. It gives would-be leaders a chance to do the actual work of governance, guided by a coach, while putting team members in the role of discerning governance judges.

But hackathons are not enough. One cannot learn everything in three months. Agencies should invest in building a culture of AI literacy education that fosters ongoing learning, including discarding old assumptions when necessary.

3. Evaluate inventory beyond algorithmic impact assessments

Organizations that develop many AI models often rely on algorithmic impact assessment forms as their primary mechanism to gather important metadata about their inventory and assess and mitigate the risks of AI models before they are deployed. These forms only survey AI model owners or procurers about the purpose of the AI model, its training data and approach, accountable parties and concerns for disparate impact.

There are many causes of concern about these forms being used in isolation without rigorous education, communication and cultural considerations. These include:

Incentives: Are individuals incentivized or disincentivized to fill out these forms thoughtfully? We find that most are disincentivized because they have quotas to meet.



Responsibility for risk: These forms can imply that model owners will be absolved of risk because they used a certain technology or cloud host or procured a model from a third party.



Relevant definitions of AI: Model owners may not realize that what they are procuring or deploying meets the definition of AI or intelligent automation as described by a regulation.



Ignorance about disparate impact: By putting the onus on a single person to complete and submit an algorithmic assessment form, one could argue that accurate assessment of disparate impact is omitted by design.

We have seen concerning form inputs made by AI practitioners across geographies and across education levels, and by those who say that they have read the published policy and understand the principles. Such entries include “How could my AI model be unfair if I am not gathering PII?,” and “There are no risks for disparate impact as I have the best of intentions.” These point to the urgent need for applied training, and an organizational culture that consistently measures model behaviors against clearly defined ethical guidelines.