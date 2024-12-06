Around the world, we’re witnessing the age-old push-and-pull between innovation and compliance as it relates to AI. I just returned from presenting at the European trilateral commission, though, and I’m feeling very inspired by the EU’s bold vision for AI.

It is true that there is far less investment capital being spent on AI in the EU right now compared to the US, and I truly hope this will change soon. I think the EU has an enormous opportunity to double down its efforts on showing the world how to enable domain experts to have more control over the data and how it is used to train AI. I think the EU could show the world how to have holistic approaches to AI literacy that embrace multidisciplinary programs. It could show the world how to certify third-party auditors that could hold organizations accountable for rogue models.

To me, it feels like Europe is leading the charge in a lot of ways right now in terms of AI governance, and I hope to see other countries follow suit. Europe’s commitment to embedding ethical principles into AI development is unparalleled. There’s an emphasis on human rights in terms of protecting privacy, promoting transparency and mitigating unwanted bias. And interdisciplinary collaboration is huge with programs like Horizon Europe and ‘How to change the World’ and the EU’s efforts to forge alliances with like-minded countries and organizations.

Responsible AI isn’t just about what we can build—it’s about why and how we build it. Diversity, equity and inclusion are core to an AI innovation strategy not only because that’s the ethical path but because diverse perspectives drive more creative problem-solving, equitable access ensures broader societal impact and inclusive design reduces unwanted bias, creating technology that works for everyone.

Listen to the IBM Mixture of Experts podcast to learn more