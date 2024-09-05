How IBM is shaping AI governance in education with Smarter Balanced

For this exercise, we undertook a design thinking framework called Layers of Effect, one of several frameworks IBM® Design for AI has donated to the open source community Design Ethically. The Layers of Effect framework asks stakeholders to consider primary, secondary and tertiary effects of their products or experiences.

Primary effects describe the intended, known effects of the product, in this case an AI model. For example, a social media platform’s primary effect might be to connect users around similar interests.

Secondary effects are less intentional but can quickly become relevant to stakeholders. Sticking with the social media example, a secondary effect might be the platform's value to advertisers.

Tertiary effects are unintended or unforeseen effects that become apparent over time, such as a social media platform's tendency to reward enraging posts or falsehoods with higher views.

For this use case, the primary (desired) effect of the AI-enhanced test assessment system is a more equitable, representative and effective tool that improves learning outcomes across the educational system.

The secondary effects might include boosting efficiencies and gathering relevant data to help with better resource allocation where it is most needed.

Tertiary effects are possibly known and unintended. This is where stakeholders must explore what potential unintended harm might look like.

The teams identified five categories of potential high-level harm:

Harmful bias considerations that do not account for or support students from vulnerable populations that may need extra resources and perspectives to support their diverse needs.

Issues related to cybersecurity and personally identifiable information (PII) in school systems that do not have adequate procedures in place for their devices and networks.

Lack of governance and guardrails that ensure AI models continue to behave in intended ways.

Lack of appropriate communications to parents, students, teachers and administrative staff around the intended use of AI systems in schools. These communications should describe protections against inappropriate use, and agency, such as how to opt out.

Limited off-campus connectivity that might reduce access to technology and the subsequent use of AI, particularly in rural areas.

Initially applied in legal cases, disparate impact assessments help organizations identify potential biases. These assessments explore how seemingly neutral policies and practices can disproportionately affect individuals from protected classes, such as those susceptible to discrimination based on race, religion, gender and other characteristics. Such assessments have proven effective in the development of policies related to hiring, lending and healthcare. In our education use case, we sought to consider cohorts of students who might experience inequitable outcomes from assessments due to their circumstances.

The groups identified as most susceptible to potential harm included:

Those who struggle with mental health

Those who come from more varied socioeconomic backgrounds, including those who are not housed

Those whose dominant language is not English

Those with other non-language cultural considerations

Those who are neurodivergent or have accessibility issues

As a collective, our next set of exercises is to use more design thinking frameworks such as ethical hacking to explore how to mitigate these harms. We will also detail minimum requirements for organizations seeking to use AI in student assessments.