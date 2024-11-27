How much future learning will be done with an AI assistant? Tune in to episode 31 of Mixture of Experts as host Tim Hwang talks with Phaedra Boinodiris, Marina Danilevsky and Skyler Speakman about the role of AI in education. Next, delve into a lively discussion on the concerns surrounding AI safety and literacy, and what do students and teachers need to be aware of? Finally, hear the panel share their predictions on what the future of education holds as it relates to AI. Tune in to this special episode for an in-depth analysis!
Key takeaways:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
📩 Sign up for a monthly newsletter for AI updates from IBM.
Apple podcast
Spotify podcast
YouTube
Should your AI assistant remember everything about you? In episode 30 of Mixture of Experts, we cover “near-infinite memory,” Microsoft Ignite, FrontierMath and AlphaFold3!
Is 2024 the year scaling AI officially breaks? In episode 29 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Anthony Annunziata, Kate Soule and Naveen Rao. The experts chat about scaling AI, agents and the race to AGI.
Could AI wipe out software engineers? In episode 28 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Shobhit Varshney to discuss updates from the GitHub Octoverse, SearchGPT and Big Sleep!
Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence together with business leaders and IBM technologists bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders such as yourself.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.