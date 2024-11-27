How much future learning will be done with an AI assistant? Tune in to episode 31 of Mixture of Experts as host Tim Hwang talks with Phaedra Boinodiris, Marina Danilevsky and Skyler Speakman about the role of AI in education. Next, delve into a lively discussion on the concerns surrounding AI safety and literacy, and what do students and teachers need to be aware of? Finally, hear the panel share their predictions on what the future of education holds as it relates to AI. Tune in to this special episode for an in-depth analysis!

Key takeaways:

0:00 Intro

0:54 The state of AI in education



13:20 AI safety and literacy

34:09 Predictions for the future

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

