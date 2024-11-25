Looking beyond compliance: The wide-ranging costs of not implementing AI governance

As generative AI unlocks new use cases, it touches human lives more often and in new ways. This makes it even more critical that AI is built and used in alignment with human values and ethical expectations. To that end, AI governance establishes frameworks and guardrails that help ensure AI’s impacts on society are positive. In their absence, there can be inadvertent harm to people or to the planet. While these harms can be more general and more difficult to measure, they matter.

“Effective AI governance is a delicate balance of people, processes and technology,” reiterates Phaedra Boinodiris, Trustworthy AI Leader for IBM Consulting®. “It demands a symphony of organizational oversight, technical tools and educational initiatives, harmonizing societal needs with technological advancements to enable responsible AI adoption.”

AI governance helps to mitigate potential societal harms by establishing organizational baseline expectations for explainability, transparency and fairness, among others. It also facilitates the curation of a company culture that centers on trust. This includes creating build teams that are diverse, inclusive and multidisciplinary to more holistically consider and address layers of potential AI impact.

Ultimately, the business justifications for AI governance are not just about aligning with regulatory requirements. They are also about meeting stakeholders’ growing expectations for responsible development, deployment and use of technology. Those expectations have never been higher than they are today.

At IBM, we understand this imperative because we’ve been advancing along our own AI ethics journey for almost a decade. Our organizational governance mechanism, the IBM AI Ethics Board, works hand-in-hand with our AI model governance mechanism, the Integrated Governance Program (IGP), to enable holistic AI governance at IBM.

“By consolidating to a single and scalable framework, we not only reduce waste, minimize overhead and maximize return on investment (ROI), but also promote transparency, accountability and fairness,” explains Steven Eliuk, IBM AI Ethics Board member and Chief Technology Officer for Data, AI and Governance about IBM’s Integrated Governance Program. “It is a true testament to the power of AI at scale, grounded in AI ethics.”

Having both organizational and AI model governance mechanisms in place and integrating them so that they support and build on one another help enable organizations to deliver AI with speed and trust. In fact, rooting an AI governance implementation strategy in value generation can help organizations holistically measure the tangible and nontangible ROI of AI governance. From cost and risk mitigation to long-term value creation, it's increasingly clear that good governance is good business.

