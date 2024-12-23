New ethics risks courtesy of AI agents? Researchers are on the case

When AI systems go rogue, the results aren’t pretty. Leaked confidential information, offensive messages and, in one instance, a user-friendly recipe for deadly chlorine gas, have all been blamed on chatbots gone awry.1

Such instances fueled greater emphasis on AI alignment, which is the practice of encoding human values and ethical principles into AI models. But AI researchers aren’t stopping at tackling the ethical implications of today’s machine learning technologies. They’re also working to address the ethical issues of tomorrow—in particular, those posed by agentic artificial intelligence.

Also known as AI agents, agentic AI is an autonomous AI technology that presents an expanded set of ethical dilemmas in comparison to traditional AI models, says Kush Varshney, an IBM Fellow at IBM Research.

“Because AI agents can act without your supervision, there are a lot of additional trust issues,” Varshney says. “There’s going to be an evolution in terms of the capabilities but also in unintended consequences. From a safety perspective, you don’t want to wait to work on it. You want to keep building up the safeguards as the technology is being developed.”