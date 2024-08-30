AI assistants optimize automation with API-based agents

Generative AI-powered assistants are transforming businesses through intelligent conversational interfaces. Capable of understanding and generating human-like responses and content, these assistants are revolutionizing the way humans and machines collaborate. Large Language Models (LLMs) are at the heart of this new disruption. LLMs are trained on vast amounts of data and can be used across endless applications. They can be easily tuned for specific enterprise use cases with a few training examples.

We are witnessing a new phase of evolution as AI assistants go beyond conversations and learn how to harness tools through agents that could invoke Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to achieve specific business goals. Tasks that used to take hours can now be completed in minutes by orchestrating a large catalog of reusable agents. Moreover, these agents can be composed together to automate complex workflows.

AI assistants can use API-based agents to help knowledge workers with mundane tasks such as creating job descriptions, pulling reports in HR systems, sourcing candidates and more. For instance, an HR manager can ask an AI assistant to create a job description for a new role, and the assistant can generate a detailed job description that meets the company’s requirements. Similarly, a recruiter can ask an AI assistant to source candidates for a job opening, and the assistant can provide a list of qualified candidates from various sources. With AI assistants, knowledge workers can save time and focus on more complex and creative problems.

Automation builders can also harness the power of AI assistants to create automations quickly and easily. While it may sound like a riddle, AI assistants employ generative AI to automate the very process of automation. This makes building agents easier and faster. There are two essential steps in building agents for business automation: training and enriching agents for target use cases and orchestrating a catalog of multiple agents.