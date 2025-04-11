What is agentic automation?

The art of getting machines to do things that humans would otherwise have to do has a long history that stretches back to ancient times. More recent milestones include the Industrial Revolution, electrification and computers, marking the field’s advances over the last century.

The advent of artificial intelligence poses the next quantum leap for automation technologies for a number of reasons. Before AI, automation solutions typically had a very high initial cost, because rule-based systems do not have the dynamic reasoning ability that humans possess, and such systems require meticulous design. Non-agentic systems like traditional robotic process automation (RPA) perform well on structured, repetitive tasks because, lacking awareness, they operate in a linear, static way. Without the ability to reason, these systems tend to break down when change is applied to a given scenario. They aren’t equipped to learn or adapt to new scenarios.

What’s more, they can’t handle complex, unstructured inputs because human language comprehension and production ability vastly exceeded the capabilities of traditional computer systems. Automated systems must be controlled with static controls. If a user wants to change something, she needs to manually move a slider or check a box via some interface.

There was also the so-called “paradox of automation” to contend with, which states that the more efficient the automated system, the more important the human contribution of the operators. If something goes wrong in an automated system, the system might multiply the problem until a human comes along to fix it.

AI model automation, powered by advanced machine learning algorithms called large language models (LLMs), was a major improvement, but non-agentic AI systems are still reactive. They perform when instructed and follow narrowly defined prompts. For example, a forecasting model can predict a demand spike, but it can’t reorder stock, notify sales teams or adjust delivery timelines without further prompting. Introducing new contexts might require expensive and time-consuming retraining or reconfiguration.