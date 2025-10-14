What is AI agent security?

Agents are AI systems that are designed to function autonomously by planning, making decisions and calling external tools. It is critical to protect against both external cyberattacks and unintended actions taken by the agents. Because agentic AI is a rapidly developing field, the threat landscape is evolving in real time alongside the technology.

One defining feature of AI agents is their ability to perform tool-calling, in which they connect to an API , database, website or other tool and use it when needed. Tool-calling is typically orchestrated through AI agent frameworks and APIs.

In theory, agents use tools to augment their own capabilities in the planning and completion of complex tasks. For example, a customer service agent could interact with a customer, then connect to an internal database to access that customer’s shopping history.

Multiagent systems take things one step further by combining several agents to delegate complex tasks into smaller chunks. A central planning agent manages the agentic workflow while worker agents complete their assigned portions of the task.