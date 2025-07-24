Building agentic workflows with LangGraph and Granite

This cell defines the workflow logic for generating a short animated story by using LangGraph, a compositional graph-based programming framework designed for LLM workflows. Each step in the graph represents a creative task and they are executed in a specific sequence to produce the final screenplay.

Components of the workflow: StateGraph(dict) - Initializes the workflow with a dictionary-based state (that is, the working memory is a dict passed from node to node).

Node registration with progress tracking: Each step (genre selection, outline generation, scene writing, dialog writing) is added as a node with the with_progress() wrapper -

graph.add_node("select_genre", with_progress(select_genre_node, "Select Genre", 1, 4))

This approach ensures that each node logs its runtime and progress when executed.

Workflow edges (node sequencing): The sequence of the creative pipeline is clearly defined:

select_genre → generate_outline → generate_scene → write_dialogue

set_entry_point() and set_finish_point(): These define the start and end nodes of the workflow.

graph.compile(): Compiles the workflow into a runnable form (workflow) that can now be invoked with an initial state.