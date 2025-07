The development of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG)—connecting LLMs to external data sources—necessitated the creation of chunking systems. RAG systems emerged to help counter the problem of hallucinations: when LLMs would deliver answers that didn’t reflect real-world outcomes or information.

RAG systems help LLMs generate more accurate, more useful answers by pairing them with additional knowledge bases. In many cases, RAG knowledge bases are vector databases containing documents that give the connected LLM access to domain-specific knowledge. Embedding models convert documents into mathematical vectors, then do the same for user queries.

The RAG system finds embeddings within its vector database that represent relevant information and match the user query. Then, the LLM uses the retrieved data to provide users with more relevant and accurate answers.

But due to the limitations of the context window, the LLM isn’t able to process a single document at once. Chunking emerged as the solution. By breaking a document into pieces, the LLM can efficiently find relevant chunks in real time while maintaining contextual understanding.