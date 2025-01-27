AI agent frameworks: Choosing the right foundation for your business

AI agents are programs that can autonomously perform a task on behalf of a user. These AI systems first devise a plan with a series of steps to accomplish a complex task.

Then, they use function calling to connect to external tools—such as application programming interfaces (APIs), data sources, web searches and even other AI agents—that can help fill any gaps in their knowledge.

After executing their plan of action, autonomous agents learn from feedback and store learned information in memory to improve future performance.