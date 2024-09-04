LLMOps use orchestration in a broad range of applications such as natural language generation, machine translation, decision-making and chatbots. As organizations adopt artificial intelligence to build these sorts of generative AI (gen AI) applications, efficient LLM orchestration is crucial.

As powerful as an LLM’s foundation model is, LLMs are limited in what they can accomplish on their own. For instance, LLMs lack the ability to retain or learn new information in real-time and struggle to complete multistep problems because they are limited on what they can retain from context.1 In addition, coordinating numerous LLMs can quickly become complex while wrangling with the different LLM providers’ application programming interfaces (APIs).

LLM orchestration frameworks make up for these limitations by simplifying the complex processes of integrating prompt engineering, API interaction, data retrieval and state management across conversations with language models.2

New LLM orchestration frameworks are being developed and gaining popularity every day. Some LLM orchestrations specialize as configuration or database frameworks while others use AI agents to collaborate to complete tasks or goals.