What is agentic architecture?

19 December 2024

 

 

Authors

Jess Bozorg

Lead, AI Advocacy, IBM

Agentic AI architecture is a design approach where artificial intelligence (AI) systems function as autonomous agents capable of achieving specific goals independently. These agents interact with their environment, use tools and collaborate with other agents to perform tasks. They are goal-oriented, decision-making entities designed to reason, plan and execute actions within defined constraints. This architecture enables modular, scalable solutions for complex problems by assigning specialized roles to individual agents. 

Imagine a world where individuals and organizations can enhance performance, optimize strategies and make smarter decisions all with the power of artificial intelligence. This is the promise of agentic AI systems, a transformative approach that is not just a vision of the future but a tool that is accessible today.  

One compelling use case of agentic AI in action is in sports. By analyzing player statistics, match footage and game reports, these systems help teams refine strategies, improve player performance and gain a competitive edge streamlining tasks that once required hours of manual effort.  

Agentic AI leverages specialized agents to process vast amounts of datasets including text, visuals and more; to enhance interoperability and to deliver actionable insights. These systems don’t require expensive facilities or massive budgets. Instead, they’re designed to work in diverse settings, making advanced analytics accessible to all types of sports teams. 

This page highlights how AI can analyze text-based data including player statistics, game reports and visual data (such as match footage and training videos) to enable smarter decision-making and deliver AI solutions. The exciting part? These tools don’t require a high-tech facility or a huge budget. They’re built to work in diverse sports settings, offering advanced insights to elevate performance and strategy. 

Thanks to agentic AI orchestration, sports teams can now rely on two powerful agents:  

  • Performance analysis agent
    • Purpose: Analyzes match footage and player statistics to identify areas for improvement and highlight critical moments.  
    • Capabilities:
      • Tracks player metrics such as speed, endurance and accuracy.  
      • Provides targeted feedback to help players refine their skills.  
  • Strategy optimization agent 
    • Purpose: Uses historical and current data to match to building blocks and recommend strategies tailored to upcoming opponents.  
    • Capabilities:  
      • Simulates game scenarios to predict the most effective tactics. 
      • Helps teams adapt in real-time to stay competitive.  

Tasks that once took hours of manual work can now be completed instantly. This enables coaches and athletes to focus on refining skills, developing strategies and optimizing performance while advanced AI-machine learning algorithms handle the heavy lifting of data analysis and decision support.

Why are multiagent systems a game changer?

Multiagent systems offer a revolutionary approach to problem solving and decision making for complex tasks by using multiple specialized AI agents. These systems go beyond the capabilities of traditional, single-agent setups, bringing several unique benefits: 

  • Uncomplicated design for simplified workflows: Multiagent systems automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks, such as data collection and analysis, allowing users to focus on high-value activities.

    • Intuitive interfaces: These systems are designed for easy accessibility, enabling users with varying technical expertise to interact with AI agents effectively.

    • Time savings: Coaches, athletes and decision-makers can dedicate more time to strategy, skill refinement and performance rather than manual data processing.  

  • Collaborative expertise and teamwork among agents: Each AI agent specializes in a specific domain—such as performance analysis, injury prevention or market research—while seamlessly collaborating to solve complex problems.
    • Holistic insights: By pooling expertise, AI agents provide a comprehensive understanding of challenges, offering solutions that account for multiple perspectives. 
    • Dynamic problem solving: AI agents adapt their roles based on evolving tasks, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness in dynamic scenarios.  
  • Personalized recommendations for tailored solutions: Multiagent systems use generative AI algorithms and natural language processing tools to produce highly specific recommendations, such as personalized training plans for individual players or targeted strategies designed to counter specific opponents. 

    • Actionable guidance: Recommendations are not only data driven but also practical and immediately applicable, enabling users to take decisive action for complex tasks. 

    • Enhanced scouting: For sports teams, this includes identifying potential recruits whose skills align with team goals or market opportunities. 

       

  • Shared intelligence for centralized knowledge sharing: AI agents operate with a shared memory system, synchronizing data and insights to ensure consistent decision making and action planning.

    • Streamlined processes: Tasks such as sponsorship acquisition, career planning or injury management become more efficient as AI agents collaborate seamlessly and more productively. 
    • Enhanced coordination:  Shared intelligence ensures that no critical detail is overlooked, as AI agents communicate and build on each other’s outputs.

     

  • Cost-efficiency and reduced manual effort: By automating resource-intensive tasks such as reading video analysis or contract negotiations, multi-AI agent systems significantly reduce labor costs. 

    • Resource optimization: Organizations can achieve more with fewer resources, reallocating time and budget to areas that directly enhance performance.
    • Scalable solutions: These systems can handle increasing complexity without the need for proportional increases in infrastructure or personnel.  
    • Scalability and adaptability for flexible applications: The system seamlessly adapts to a wide range of tasks, from analyzing an individual athlete’s performance to managing an entire team roster. It achieves this flexibility by utilizing advanced AI technologies, including multimodal tools such as natural language processing, computer vision, speech processing and generative and large language model frameworks. These frameworks including RAG and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, ensure the system meets the scope and complexity of any requirement.
    • Modular design: Agents can be added or reconfigured as needs evolve, ensuring the system remains relevant. Also, autogen is the process of creating outputs by learning from existing data sources over time and is known for generating predictions based on observed examples.
    • Cross-domain integration: Multiagent systems demonstrate adaptability across numerous fields including robotics, chatbots, sports, healthcare, finance and education. Their versatility makes them valuable tools for diverse applications while ensuring the system remains interpretable and accessible across use cases.

By combining these features, multiagent systems deliver unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness through interoperable modules and semantic processing, transforming industries like sports and beyond. Their ability to automate complex subtasks, personalize insights and adapt to diverse needs ensures they are not just tools but indispensable collaborators in achieving success. 

3D design of balls rolling on a track

Single-agent vs. multiagent 

Here is a high-level overview comparing single AI agent systems and multi-AI agent systems.

Single-agent

  • Description
    • One agent handles reasoning, planning and action independently.
  • Strengths
    • Ideal for straightforward tasks.
    • Requires fewer tools.
    • Predictable and consistent performance.
  • Weaknesses
    • Can fail on iterative or collaborative tasks.
    • Struggles with highly complex or dynamic environments.
  • Best use case
    • Straightforward, well-defined problems.
      • Example: Solving a math problem or generating a single response.

Multiagent

  • Description
    • Multiple agents collaborate, each with specialized roles.
  • Strengths
    • Effective for tasks requiring collaboration and diverse expertise.
    • Can execute parallel processing.
    • Facilitates task breakdown into specialized components.
  • Weaknesses
    • Prone to communication overload.
    • Requires robust coordination mechanisms.
    • Inefficient without leadership or clear roles.
  • Best use case
    • Complex, dynamic or collaborative tasks.
      • Example: Developing a product with coordinated efforts across design, coding and marketing.

Agent architectures: Vertical, horizontal and hybrid models 

The following table provides a clear comparison of different AI agent architecture system types: vertical, horizontal and hybrid. It highlights their structures, key features, strengths, weaknesses and best use cases to help determine the most suitable approach for various tasks. 

Vertical AI architectures

  • Structure

    • Leader-agent model: A leader oversees tasks and decisions, with agents reporting back for centralized control. 

  • Key features

    • Hierarchy: Roles are clearly defined. 

    • Centralized communication: Agents report to the leader. 

  • Strengths

    • Task efficiency: Ideal for sequential workflows. 

    • Clear accountability: Leader aligns objectives. 

  • Weaknesses

    • Bottlenecks: Leader reliance can slow progress. 

    • Single point of failure: Vulnerable to leader issues. 

  • Best use cases

    • Workflow automation: Multistep approvals. 

    • Document generation: Sections overseen by a leader. 

Horizontal AI architectures

  • Structure

    • Peer collaboration model: Agents work as equals in a decentralized system, collaborating freely to solve tasks. 

  • Key features

    • Distributed collaboration: All agents share resources and ideas.

    • Decentralized decisions: Group-driven decision-making for collaborative autonomy. 

  • Strengths

    • Dynamic problem solving: Fosters innovation. 

    • Parallel processing: Agents work on tasks simultaneously. 

  • Weaknesses

    • Coordination challenges: Mismanagement can cause inefficiencies.

    • Slower decisions: Too much deliberation. 

  • Best use cases

    • Brainstorming: Generating diverse ideas. 

    • Complex problem solving: Tackling interdisciplinary challenges. 

Hybrid AI architectures

  • Structure

    • Combines structured leadership with collaborative flexibility; leadership shifts based on task requirements. 

  • Key features

    • Dynamic leadership: Leadership adapts to the phase of the task.

    • Collaborative leadership: Leaders engage peers openly. 

  • Strengths

    • Versatility: Combines strengths of both models. 

    • Adaptability: Handles tasks requiring both structure and creativity. 

  • Weaknesses

    • Complexity: Balancing leadership roles and collaboration requires robust mechanisms. 

    • Resource management: More demanding. 

  • Best use cases

    • Versatile tasks: Strategic planning or team projects. 

    • Dynamic processes: Balancing structured and creative demands. 

Real-world application: Sports AI ecosystem example

Overview: Deploying multiagent systems at IBM using watsonx™ and CrewAI
 

The IBM AI platform, powered by watsonx and CrewAI, provides a robust foundation for deploying multi-AI agent systems in a wide range of applications, including sports. When integrated into any sports AI ecosystem, the performance analysis agent and strategy optimization agent collaborate seamlessly to deliver real-time insights and actionable strategies. This integration transforms how teams approach performance analysis and game strategy development, leveraging IBM’s advanced AI capabilities. 

Key benefits:

1.    Actionable player insights

The performance analysis AI agent evaluates match footage and player stats, identifying critical moments and areas for improvement, delivering detailed actionable feedback for training. This helps players enhance their skills and overall performance.  

2.    Real-Time strategy recommendations

The strategy optimization agent processes historical and current match data to recommend customized strategies for upcoming opponents. It simulates game scenarios using generative AI to predict the most effective tactics, giving teams a tactical edge in real time.  

3.    Seamless collaboration 

Both AI agents collaborate through watsonx's interoperable framework, integrating player performance data with strategic insights. This ensures smooth transitions from analysis to action, enabling teams to adapt dynamically to in-game situations. 

4.    Enhanced efficiency

By automating labor intensive tasks such as video analysis and counter strategy development, the system reduces the workload for coaches and players. This frees up valuable time for teams to focus on execution and refining their strategies.

Impact: Transforming Sports Performance with IBM's AI Ecosystem 

By deploying multiagent systems on the IBM watsonx and CrewAI platforms, sports teams can unlock new levels of performance optimization: 

Competitive edge: The combination of performance analysis and strategy optimization empowers teams to make data-driven decisions faster and more accurately than ever before. 

Scalable solutions: Whether addressing individual player performance or coordinating across an entire team, the system adapts effortlessly to meet the demands of any scenario. 

AI-driven excellence: Leveraging IBM’s cutting-edge AI technologies ensures that teams stay ahead of the competition while maintaining a focus on innovation and adaptability. 

With IBM watsonx and CrewAI, multi-AI agent systems are not just tools they are transformative collaborators, revolutionizing how sports teams operate and achieve success. 

Defining agents

Initializing the performance analysis agent and strategist agent (pseudocode format):
BEGIN
    TRY  
        // Step 1: Initialize the Performance Analyst Agent
        PRINT "Initializing Performance Analyst Agent..."
        CREATE Performance_Analyst AS Agent WITH:
            - llm = watsonx_llm
            - function_calling_llm = function_calling_llm
            - role = "Performance Analyst"
            - goal = "Evaluate match footage and player stats to highlight critical moments and areas for improvement."
            - backstory = "You are a seasoned performance analyst with a background in sports science and biomechanics." 
                 "You specialize in identifying key patterns and actionable insights from player data to enhance athletic performance."
            - tools = [search]  // Tool for research tasks
            - allow_delegation = False  // Delegation to other agents is not allowed
            - verbose = True  // Detailed logging enabled
        PRINT "Performance Analyst Agent initialized successfully."
        // Step 2: Initialize the Strategist Agent
        CREATE Strategist AS Agent WITH:
            - llm = watsonx_llm
            - role = "Strategist"
            - goal = "Analyze historical match data and recommend tailored strategies for upcoming games."
            - backstory = "You are a veteran sports strategist with years of experience coaching professional teams." 
                "Your expertise lies in analyzing historical data to develop winning tactics and counter-strategies."
            - tools = [search]  // Tool for strategy analysis
            - allow_delegation = False  // Delegation to other agents is not allowed
            - verbose = True  // Detailed logging enabled
        PRINT "Strategist Agent initialized successfully."
    CATCH Exception AS e
        PRINT "Error initializing Agents:", e
        RAISE e
END

Defining tasks 

Defining tasks for the performance analysis agent and strategy optimization agent (pseudocode format):
BEGIN
    TRY
        // Step 1: Task Creation for Performance Analysis Agent
        PRINT "Creating Task 1 for Performance Analysis Agent...
        CREATE task1 AS Task WITH:
            - description = "Analyze match footage and generate a report highlighting successful plays and areas for improvement."
            - expected_output = "A detailed report with:
                                 - Video timestamps of key plays,
                                 - Player stats such as speed, accuracy, and endurance,
                                 - Actionable suggestions for improvement."
            - output_file = "performance_report.txt"
            - agent = Performance_Analyst
        PRINT "Task 1 created successfully.
    CATCH Exception AS e
        PRINT "Error creating Task 1:", e
        RAISE e
    TRY
        // Step 2: Task Creation for Strategy Optimization Agent
        PRINT "Creating Task 2 for Strategy Optimization Agent...
        CREATE task2 AS Task WITH:
            - description = "Analyze historical match data and simulate scenarios to recommend the best strategies for the next game."
            - expected_output = "A strategy document detailing:
                                 - Recommended formations,
                                 - Tactical adjustments,
                                 - Counter-strategies based on opponent patterns."
            - output_file = "strategy_plan.txt"
            - agent = Strategist
        PRINT "Task 2 created successfully."
    CATCH Exception AS e
        PRINT "Error creating Task 2:", e
        RAISE e
END

 

Example of Crew orchestration in action; key points in pseudocode

BEGIN
    TRY
        // Step 1: Assemble the Crew
        PRINT "Assembling the Crew..."
        CREATE crew AS Crew WITH:
            - agents = [Performance_Analyst, Strategist]  // List of agents in the crew
            - tasks = [task1, task2]  // List of tasks assigned to the crew
            - verbose = True  // Enable detailed logging during execution
        PRINT "Crew successfully assembled."
    CATCH Exception AS e
        PRINT "Error during Crew assembly:", e
        RAISE e
    TRY
        // Step 2: Execute the Crew's Tasks
        PRINT "Kicking off Crew execution...
        SET result = crew.kickoff()  // Start the execution of tasks by the crew
        PRINT "Crew Execution Result:"
        PRINT result
    CATCH Exception AS e
        PRINT "Error during Crew execution:", e
        RAISE e
END 

 

Performance analyst agent output:

Match footage analysis 

 

  • Video timestamp: 00:05:00 
  • Key play: Goal scored by Team A
    • Description: The goal was scored after a series of passes from the midfield with the striker receiving the ball in the penalty area and shooting it into the top corner.
    • Player involved: Striker (Player 1)
    • Actionable suggestion: Improve the team's passing accuracy in the midfield to create more scoring opportunities.
  • Video timestamp: 00:15:00 
  • Key play: Tackle made by Team B's defender
    • Description: The defender made a crucial tackle to prevent a goal-scoring opportunity for Team A.
    • Player involved: Defender (Player 2)
    •  Actionable suggestion: Improve the team's defensive positioning to prevent opponents from creating scoring opportunities.

Player stats  

  • Player 1 (Striker):
    • Speed: 25.5 km (about 15.84 mi) per hour (average speed during the match) 
    • Accuracy: 80% (passing accuracy during the match)
    • Endurance: 85% (distance covered during the match)
  •  Player 2 (Defender):
    • Speed: 22.8 km (about 14.17 mi) per hour (average speed during the match) 
    • Accuracy: 75% (passing accuracy during the match) 
    • Endurance: 90% (distance covered during the match)

Actionable suggestions 

  • Improve the team's passing accuracy in midfield to create more scoring opportunities.
  • Improve the team's defensive positioning to prevent opponents.

Strategist agent output:

Strategy document for Team A vs. Team B introduction 

 

I. Formation and tactics  

  • Team A should employ a 4-2-3-1 formation with a strong emphasis on midfield control and quick transitions.  
  • The team should focus on maintaining possession by using short passes and clever movement to create scoring opportunities.  
  • The defense should be organized and compact with a high defensive line to prevent Team B's counterattacks.

II. Counterstrategies 

  • Team A should be prepared to counter Team B's high-pressing game by using long balls to bypass their midfield and create quick counterattacks.
  • The team should also be aware of Team B's tendency to commit players forward and use this knowledge to their advantage by launching quick counterattacks.  
  • Team A's defense should be prepared to deal with Team B's set pieces, which have been a key source of goals for them in the past.  

III. Player analysis  

  • Team A's striker (Player 1) should be the focal point of the team's attack using his speed and accuracy to create scoring opportunities.  
  • Team A's midfielder (Player 3) should be charged with controlling the tempo of the game by using his passing range and vision to create scoring opportunities.
  • Team B's defender (Player 2) should be closely marked by Team A's striker as he has been known to make crucial tackles and interceptions.

IV. Set piece strategy 

  • Team A should focus on delivering accurate set pieces by using their tall players to create chaos in the box.  
  • The team should also be prepared to defend against Team B's set pieces by using their organization and communication to prevent goals.  

