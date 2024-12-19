What is agentic architecture?

Agentic AI architecture is a design approach where artificial intelligence (AI) systems function as autonomous agents capable of achieving specific goals independently. These agents interact with their environment, use tools and collaborate with other agents to perform tasks. They are goal-oriented, decision-making entities designed to reason, plan and execute actions within defined constraints. This architecture enables modular, scalable solutions for complex problems by assigning specialized roles to individual agents.
Imagine a world where individuals and organizations can enhance performance, optimize strategies and make smarter decisions all with the power of artificial intelligence. This is the promise of agentic AI systems, a transformative approach that is not just a vision of the future but a tool that is accessible today.
One compelling use case of agentic AI in action is in sports. By analyzing player statistics, match footage and game reports, these systems help teams refine strategies, improve player performance and gain a competitive edge streamlining tasks that once required hours of manual effort.
Agentic AI leverages specialized agents to process vast amounts of datasets including text, visuals and more; to enhance interoperability and to deliver actionable insights. These systems don’t require expensive facilities or massive budgets. Instead, they’re designed to work in diverse settings, making advanced analytics accessible to all types of sports teams.
This page highlights how AI can analyze text-based data including player statistics, game reports and visual data (such as match footage and training videos) to enable smarter decision-making and deliver AI solutions. The exciting part? These tools don’t require a high-tech facility or a huge budget. They’re built to work in diverse sports settings, offering advanced insights to elevate performance and strategy.
Thanks to agentic AI orchestration, sports teams can now rely on two powerful agents:
Tasks that once took hours of manual work can now be completed instantly. This enables coaches and athletes to focus on refining skills, developing strategies and optimizing performance while advanced AI-machine learning algorithms handle the heavy lifting of data analysis and decision support.
Multiagent systems offer a revolutionary approach to problem solving and decision making for complex tasks by using multiple specialized AI agents. These systems go beyond the capabilities of traditional, single-agent setups, bringing several unique benefits:
Intuitive interfaces: These systems are designed for easy accessibility, enabling users with varying technical expertise to interact with AI agents effectively.
Time savings: Coaches, athletes and decision-makers can dedicate more time to strategy, skill refinement and performance rather than manual data processing.
Actionable guidance: Recommendations are not only data driven but also practical and immediately applicable, enabling users to take decisive action for complex tasks.
Enhanced scouting: For sports teams, this includes identifying potential recruits whose skills align with team goals or market opportunities.
By combining these features, multiagent systems deliver unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness through interoperable modules and semantic processing, transforming industries like sports and beyond. Their ability to automate complex subtasks, personalize insights and adapt to diverse needs ensures they are not just tools but indispensable collaborators in achieving success.
Here is a high-level overview comparing single AI agent systems and multi-AI agent systems.
The following table provides a clear comparison of different AI agent architecture system types: vertical, horizontal and hybrid. It highlights their structures, key features, strengths, weaknesses and best use cases to help determine the most suitable approach for various tasks.
Vertical AI architectures
Structure
Leader-agent model: A leader oversees tasks and decisions, with agents reporting back for centralized control.
Key features
Hierarchy: Roles are clearly defined.
Centralized communication: Agents report to the leader.
Strengths
Task efficiency: Ideal for sequential workflows.
Clear accountability: Leader aligns objectives.
Weaknesses
Bottlenecks: Leader reliance can slow progress.
Single point of failure: Vulnerable to leader issues.
Best use cases
Workflow automation: Multistep approvals.
Document generation: Sections overseen by a leader.
Horizontal AI architectures
Structure
Peer collaboration model: Agents work as equals in a decentralized system, collaborating freely to solve tasks.
Key features
Distributed collaboration: All agents share resources and ideas.
Decentralized decisions: Group-driven decision-making for collaborative autonomy.
Strengths
Dynamic problem solving: Fosters innovation.
Parallel processing: Agents work on tasks simultaneously.
Weaknesses
Coordination challenges: Mismanagement can cause inefficiencies.
Slower decisions: Too much deliberation.
Best use cases
Brainstorming: Generating diverse ideas.
Complex problem solving: Tackling interdisciplinary challenges.
Hybrid AI architectures
Structure
Combines structured leadership with collaborative flexibility; leadership shifts based on task requirements.
Key features
Dynamic leadership: Leadership adapts to the phase of the task.
Collaborative leadership: Leaders engage peers openly.
Strengths
Versatility: Combines strengths of both models.
Adaptability: Handles tasks requiring both structure and creativity.
Weaknesses
Complexity: Balancing leadership roles and collaboration requires robust mechanisms.
Resource management: More demanding.
Best use cases
Versatile tasks: Strategic planning or team projects.
Dynamic processes: Balancing structured and creative demands.
The IBM AI platform, powered by watsonx and CrewAI, provides a robust foundation for deploying multi-AI agent systems in a wide range of applications, including sports. When integrated into any sports AI ecosystem, the performance analysis agent and strategy optimization agent collaborate seamlessly to deliver real-time insights and actionable strategies. This integration transforms how teams approach performance analysis and game strategy development, leveraging IBM’s advanced AI capabilities.
Key benefits:
1. Actionable player insights
The performance analysis AI agent evaluates match footage and player stats, identifying critical moments and areas for improvement, delivering detailed actionable feedback for training. This helps players enhance their skills and overall performance.
2. Real-Time strategy recommendations
The strategy optimization agent processes historical and current match data to recommend customized strategies for upcoming opponents. It simulates game scenarios using generative AI to predict the most effective tactics, giving teams a tactical edge in real time.
3. Seamless collaboration
Both AI agents collaborate through watsonx's interoperable framework, integrating player performance data with strategic insights. This ensures smooth transitions from analysis to action, enabling teams to adapt dynamically to in-game situations.
4. Enhanced efficiency
By automating labor intensive tasks such as video analysis and counter strategy development, the system reduces the workload for coaches and players. This frees up valuable time for teams to focus on execution and refining their strategies.
Impact: Transforming Sports Performance with IBM's AI Ecosystem
By deploying multiagent systems on the IBM watsonx and CrewAI platforms, sports teams can unlock new levels of performance optimization:
Competitive edge: The combination of performance analysis and strategy optimization empowers teams to make data-driven decisions faster and more accurately than ever before.
Scalable solutions: Whether addressing individual player performance or coordinating across an entire team, the system adapts effortlessly to meet the demands of any scenario.
AI-driven excellence: Leveraging IBM’s cutting-edge AI technologies ensures that teams stay ahead of the competition while maintaining a focus on innovation and adaptability.
With IBM watsonx and CrewAI, multi-AI agent systems are not just tools they are transformative collaborators, revolutionizing how sports teams operate and achieve success.
Actionable suggestions
I. Formation and tactics
II. Counterstrategies
III. Player analysis
IV. Set piece strategy
[1] T. Masterman, S. Besen, M. Sawtell, and A. Chao, "The Landscape of Emerging AI Agent Architectures for Reasoning, Planning, and Tool Calling: A Survey," arXiv preprint arXiv:2404.11584, Apr. 2024. [Online]. Available: https://arxiv.org/abs/2404.11584
[2] A. Arsanjani, "The Anatomy of Agentic AI," Medium, Apr. 2024. [Online]. Available: https://dr-arsanjani.medium.com/the-anatomy-of-agentic-ai-0ae7d243d13c
[3] "Agentic AI Architecture:Agentic AI Architecture," Markovate Blog, Apr. 2024. [Online]. Available: https://markovate.com/blog/agentic-ai-architecture/
We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what's working, what's not and how you can get ahead.
IBM® Granite™ is our family of open, performant and trusted AI models, tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications. Explore language, code, time series and guardrail options.
Access our full catalog of over 100 online courses by purchasing an individual or multi-user subscription today, enabling you to expand your skills across a range of our products at one low price.
Led by top IBM thought leaders, the curriculum is designed to help business leaders gain the knowledge needed to prioritize the AI investments that can drive growth.
Want to get a better return on your AI investments? Learn how scaling gen AI in key areas drives change by helping your best minds build and deliver innovative new solutions.
Learn how to confidently incorporate generative AI and machine learning into your business.
Dive into the 3 critical elements of a strong AI strategy: creating a competitive edge, scaling AI across the business and advancing trustworthy AI.
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.
Put AI to work in your business with IBM's industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.
Reinvent critical workflows and operations by adding AI to maximize experiences, real-time decision-making and business value.