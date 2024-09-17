Single-agent frameworks rely on one language model to run a diverse range of tasks and responsibilities. The agent is supplied with a system prompt and the necessary tools to complete their tasks such as search, APIs and even other agents. Although single-agent systems can interact with other agents through tooling, they do not cooperate in the same way that multiagent systems do.

In single-agent systems there is no feedback mechanism from other AI agents; therefore, options for human feedback to guide the agent are recommended to improve accuracy overtime. Single-agent architectures perform best for well-defined problems where feedback from other agents or users is unnecessary.7

Rather than trying to encompass all capabilities within a single model, multiagent systems (MAS) divvy up tasks among several specialized agents. Multi-agent architectures involve two or more agents, which might use the same language model or different ones. No matter the size, the agents work within the same environment to model each other’s goals, memory and plan of action. These architectures demonstrate notable advantages over chain-of-thought (CoT) prompting, where the model needs to break down tasks into a series of steps.8 Multiagent architectures tend to thrive more when collaboration and multiple distinct execution paths are required.

The best agent architectures to use depend on the specifics of the overall application and use case. Single-agent systems are best at solving narrow problems. One can think of agents as problem-solvers. Some problems require the individual capabilities of one specialized agent, others might require a team of problem-solvers, or a team of multiple agents. Multiagent systems are a team of agents that work together to solve problems that are beyond the individual capabilities or knowledge of each agent. Multi-agent systems can solve problems that are too large for single-agent systems. Research suggests that multiagent systems have significant advantages including enhanced speed and reliability and tolerate uncertain data and knowledge.9 Key benefits of multiagent systems similar to crewAI include agent collaboration, autonomous workflows and scalability.