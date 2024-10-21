What is RAG (retrieval augmented generation)?

When implementing AI, most organizations first select a foundation model: the deep-learning models that serve as the basis for the development of more advanced versions. Foundation models typically have generalized knowledge bases populated with publicly available training data, such as internet content available at the time of training.

Retraining a foundation model or fine-tuning it—where a foundation model is further trained on new data in a smaller, domain-specific dataset—is computationally expensive and resource-intensive. The model adjusts some or all of its parameters to adjust its performance to the new specialized data.

With RAG, enterprises can use internal, authoritative data sources and gain similar model performance increases without retraining. Enterprises can scale their implementation of AI applications as needed while mitigating cost and resource requirement increases.